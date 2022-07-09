Kate Hudson Wears Sheer Black Blouse Revealing Lingerie Alongside Fiancé To Valentino Show: Photos

Kate Hudson commanded attention at the Valentino show by making sure to stand out from the crowd. The Oscar-nominated actress, 43, chose to wear an all-black ensemble for the event in Rome, Italy on July 8 as most of the other attendees — including Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh and Ariana DeBose — impressed in the brand’s signature pink color. Rocking a sheet top with black lingerie underneath and stylish pants, Kate was the talk of the picturesque town.

Kate and her famous family have been enjoying a sun-soaked Italian getaway over the past week. In between sharing bikini shots to her Instagram, the “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” star has been spending quality time with her mom, Goldie Hawn, and her children as they explored the island of Capri and other notable spots in the European country. And attached at her hip was her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Katie and Danny are basically inseparable since announcing their engagement in September 2020. On New Year’s Eve, they shared a cute clip of themselves enjoying a hike on a gorgeous getaway. At the end of the video, the Skeleton Key actress hilariously shook her rear and did a duck walk. “Walking into 2022 like slide 1…. “Where are we?! Where r we going?!” she captioned the post. Danny was there to film it all!

View Related Gallery Paris Couture Fashion Week 2022: Photos Of Kim Kardashian, North West & Other Stars At The Shows It's summer and we're feeling haute, haute, haute for couture. The world's best designers took their work to Paris starting on Jul. 3, 2022, ready to showcase their most imaginative ensembles with the chicest VIPs. What exactly is 'couture'? The creation of exclusive custom-fitted high-end fashion design that is constructed by hand from start to finish. Stars of all sorts were excited to see the bespoke looks for this season, which ranged from red carpet ready to totally avant-garde. Here, Kim Kardashian puts on a show in sleek black during Balenciaga's fashion show on Jul. 6, 2022. Her hair was icy white and her makeup was simple. Ready for more of Paris Haute Couture Week's sexiest, chicest celebrity looks? Click through our gallery for all the hottest photos. US actress Kate Hudson (L), and musician Danny Fujikawa, arrive prior to the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022/23 collection preview by Italian label Valentino on Spanish Steps, downtown Rome, Italy, 08 July 2022. Haute Couture Fall/Winter collection by Italian label Valentino, Rome, Italy - 08 Jul 2022

When the adorable couple got engaged, they shared the happy news on Kate’s Instagram, posting a sweet snap of themselves kissing with a gorgeous landscape in the background. Her sparkling engagement ring could be seen as she had placed her hand on Danny’s chest during the embrace. “Let’s go!” Kate captioned the cute pic.

The heartwarming proposal was four years in the making, as they first started their romantic relationship back in 2017. The pair welcomed daughter Rani Rose on October 2, 2018. Kate also has son Ryder, 18, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson. She shares Bingham with her ex-fiance Matthew Bellamy.