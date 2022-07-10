Kate Hudson, 43, Takes A Dive In Leopard Thong Bikini On Positano Vacation With Mom Goldie Hawn, 76

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn are living their best life this summer! The mother/daughter duo and their family have been enjoying a delightful holiday in Italy, including a sun-soaked trip to Positano in the Amalfi Coast on Saturday, July 9. The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star, 43, showed off her athleticism as she dove into the waters rocking a leopard-print bikini, while Goldie, 76, stayed on the sidelines in their luxury yacht cheering Kate on in a chic, navy swimsuit, as seen in photos here.

Looking incredible in her tiny two-piece, Kate splashed around in the gorgeous waters before she headed back to the chartered boat. Once aboard, she was seen lounging about with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and their 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose. Danny even filmed his baby girl and gorgeous girlfriend as they walked up and down the stairs on the yacht.

In a rare post to Instagram, Goldie shared a video of herself walking towards a boat, bidding adieu to her life partner, Kurt Russell. Donning a bucket hat and a beachy, white ensemble, the Private Benjamin star said, “Bye honey, I love you” as she headed towards the dock. She captioned the cute clip, “Saying bye bye from the best vacay isn’t easy! Off now to find a miracle to shrink my stomach! Go Italy 🇮🇹 worth every bite!”

View Related Gallery Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights *EXCLUSIVE* Providenciales, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS - Kristin Cavallari soaks up the sun in a black bikini during a boat day with her kids on the 4th of July in Turks and Caicos. Shot on 07/04/22. Pictured: Kristin Cavallari BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

In between all the bikini-clad escapades in Italy, Kate managed to find time to steal the spotlight at the Valentino show. The Oscar-nominated actress chose to wear an all-black ensemble for the event in Rome on July 8 as most of the other attendees — including Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh and Ariana DeBose — impressed in the brand’s signature pink color. Rocking a sheet top with black lingerie underneath and stylish pants, Kate was the talk of the picturesque town.

Kate and her beau Danny also took in the sights and sounds of Capri, as the couple are basically inseparable since announcing their engagement in September 2020. The heartwarming proposal was four years in the making, as they first started their romantic relationship back in 2017. The pair welcomed Rani Roseon October 2, 2018. Kate also has son Ryder, 18, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson. She shares Bingham with her ex-fiance Matthew Bellamy.