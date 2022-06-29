Kate Hudson’s Son Ryder, 18, Proudly Shows Off His First Tattoo: Photo

Kate Hudson‘s oldest child is officially inked — and his new tat has the sweetest meaning behind it. On June 28, Ryder,18, got his first tattoo, which consisted of the initials CBR, the first letter of each of his siblings’ first names. “C” is for his 13-year-old sister Cheyenne, who is his father, Chris Robinson‘s, daughter. “B” is for his half-brother Bingham, 10, who is the Something Borrowed actress’ son with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy of Muse. Lastly, “R” stands for Rani Rose, the 3-year-old daughter of Kate and her longtime partner Danny Fujikawa.

Ryder got inked by popular British artist Claudio Traina, who works out of his London-based tattoo and piercing parlor, Sixty Ink. The tattoo artist shared a photo on his Instagram Story, seen above, of himself posing with Kate and Ryder. In the snapshot, which was then shared by Kate, Ryder cozied up to his famous mother, who looked adorable in white cargo pants, a baby blue crop top, and braids, and put his arm around her. Kate leaned her left elbow on Claudio, who posed with his hands in front of him.

Ryder has yet to post his new body art to his own Instagram account. Instead of showing off his new ink, he was busy promoting his streetwear brand, Oddball Streetwear, which he shares with two buddies. He announced the brand in January and launched its website in March. On June 29, the Instagram for Oddball Streetwear announced its items can be purchased in a brick-and-mortar store in Los Angeles.

Kate has been giving her son a lot of love recently, as he graduated high school on June 3. The mom of three made sure to show how proud she is with an adorable photo of herself posing with Ryder, who donned his graduation attire, and her two youngest kids. “Today was a big day for our family. A day you talk about about when your kids are little and say things like ‘hey, one day it will be 2022 and you’ll graduate from high school!’ As if that day is so far it is barely reachable. And then here we are!” the doting mom began. “@mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone’s life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter. Way to go baby! Ma loves you!”

It’s clear that Kate has nothing but love for her son, tatted and all!