‘RHONY’s Sai De Silva Reveals The Advice Bethenny Frankel Gave Her Before Filming (Exclusive)

Sai De Silva went into The Real Housewives of New York City with some valuable advice from past stars, including Bethenny Frankel. The Brooklyn-based content creator appeared on HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast and EXCLUSIVELY revealed that she reached out to Bethenny before she filmed season 14 last year. “We follow each other on TikTok. I just said, ‘Hi. Hey.’ Just introduced myself,” Sai shared. “She told me to really just enjoy the ride.”

Sai also named a current Real Housewives of Orange County star and another former RHONY star who both gave her solid advice about joining the Bravo world.

“Heather Dubrow and I, we follow each other. She’s super sweet. Cheering me on. I felt like she was really great. She’s a support system there,” Sai said. “Dorinda [Medley]. I know Dorinda gets this bad rap. I don’t know why. I like her. I think she’s super cool. She was at Upfronts and she gave me a little bit of advice. ‘Stay true to who I am,’ which I really appreciate. That’s definitely who I am. I don’t think I’ll ever change that,” Sai added. “Yeah those three ladies for the most part.”

Sai is one of six women joining RHONY after Bravo decided to reboot the show following the poorly-received thirteenth season. In her interview on Pay Attention Puh-Lease!, Sai said she watched bits and pieces of the first 13 seasons of RHONY before she became a cast member herself.

“I think I probably dropped off around when Heather [Thomson] left. I looked at the last season, maybe three episodes, but it changed so much. I wasn’t getting what I wanted from it,” the mother-of-two explained. “But I do watch other franchises. I love Atlanta. Atlanta is hysterical. Beverly Hills.”

The RHONY season 14 premiere is right around the corner (Sunday, July 16), and Sai cannot wait. The Scout For City blogger told us that she’s looking forward to the world getting to know her and the five other women — Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield — who are leading the new era of RHONY.

“We’ve been doing this for so long now and the viewers are just now seeing it,” Sai said. “It’s something that we’ve been working on forever so I’m just ready to let it air and let the world see what we’ve been working on. I’m more excited than nervous.”

Sai’s full interview on the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Sai talks about which of the women caused the most drama, her up-and-down relationship with Brynn, and much more.