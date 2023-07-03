Chicago West Is The ‘Spitting Image’ Of Mom Kim Kardashian On Barbie Day With KarJenner Cousins

Kim Kardashian, 42, and Khloe Kardashian, 39, chaperoned a Barbie-themed KarJenner cousins day and the pictures are just too cute! Kim shared images of her lookalike daughter Chicago West, 5, with her cousins Stormi Webster, 5, True Thompson, 5, and Dream Kardashian, 6, at the World of Barbie immersive experience in Santa Monica on July 2. The four cousins all smiled and sat in two purple chairs in two of the three photos. Kim and Khloe joined their daughters and nieces for a full group photo where Kim wore a black bodysuit and trench coat with long pink boots, while Khloe wore a pink catsuit.

Kim, who shares Chicago with her ex-husband Kanye West, captioned her adorable post, “Barbie girls in a Barbie world.” Khloe, who shares True with her ex Tristan Thompson, commented, “Cuties!!!!!!” Fans could not believe how much Chicago resembled Kim in the Barbie pictures. “Chi is spitting image of Kim,” one follower commented. Another said, “Chi is the next Kim.” A third fan noted that Chicago “looks like a Kardashian.” Some of Kim’s followers also said that Stormi looks just like her mom Kylie Jenner, 25.

Kim and Chicago have formed such a cute bond that fans got a glimpse into on Mother’s Day, when Kim shared the card she got from her youngest daughter. In the card, Chicago said she thinks her mom is 22 years old. The 5-year-old also said that Kim “doesn’t cook. She has a chef,” to which Kim responded “OMG” and a laughing-until-I-cry emoji. After throwing some shade at Kim, Chicago gushed over her mom at the end of the card and said that her mother was special because “she loves me.”

In addition to Chicago, Kim is also mom to older daughter North, 10, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4. On the third season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim has opened up about how difficult it is to co-parent her kids with Kanye, 46. Kim said on the premiere episode that she doesn’t discuss her ex-husband’s “shenanigans” because she wants to “protect her kids.” The SKIMS founder also shared that she has spent “hours and hours” of her days “cleaning up” after Kanye when he would have public outbursts or controversies.

In an interview on the Angie Martinez Podcast back in December, Kim got emotional about Kanye, and explained that her kids are unaware of their dad’s many controversies. She also said that North is her only child who has access to TikTok. “They’re just not on social media. They don’t see stuff. When stuff’s going down like I protect stuff like the TVs and the content that is going on,” Kim shared.