Kim Kardashian Rocks Bikini & Blows Kisses With Daughter Chicago, 4, In Cute Selfie

Kim Kardashian and her 4-year-old daughter Chicago are blowing kisses from the beach! The 42-year-old reality star and businesswoman shared a precious snapshot of her and her youngest daughter giving a kissy face to the camera in a Dec. 22 post to Instagram. The black and white photo showed Kim in a white bikini top and Chicago in a one-piece with a unique netting layer.

“My baby,” Kim wrote in the caption alongside pink heart emojis. Behind her and Chicago stood two-story homes surrounded by palm trees and bushes. It’s not clear where the photo was taken, but it’s not the first beachy pic the mom of four has posted recently.

On Dec. 20, Kim shared a selfie taken in the reflection of a large window with palm trees and a large pool in front. Kim showed off her voluptuous backside in the photo and appeared to be quite concentrated on getting the perfect shot. “Looking back at ‘22,” she captioned the cheeky photo. She once again did not reveal her location.

A week prior on Dec. 13, the SKIMS founder shared a sexy slideshow of beach snapshots that showed her posing in crystal clear water and along a white-sand shoreline. She donned a nearly see-through white bikini (although it looked like it could have been an unpadded bra and underwear set). She made sure to show off all angles of her toned body in the pics and ended the slideshow with a shot of her backside. She offered some advice in the caption: “Life tip- do you”.

Kim’s several bikini pics came just weeks after she and Kanye West, 45, finalized their divorce after announcing their split in Feb. 2021. “Kim has been praying that Kanye [West] would finally agree to settle this divorce, it’s been such a struggle with him. So, of course, this is a massive relief, she’s so ready to step into this new chapter of her life,” a person close to Kim revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. In addition to Chicago, the couple shares: North, 9, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.

As fans know, the divorce was slow-moving, as Kanye tried to win Kim back for months — even when she was dating Pete Davidson. Despite the stressful time, HL‘s insider said Kim felt a bit emotional ending her third marriage. “There’s sadness as well though, she does wish that things could have been different,” the source noted. “She feels like she doesn’t even recognize the person that Kanye has turned into, it’s upsetting beyond belief.”