Kim & Khloe Kardashian Playfully Wrestle In Swimsuits On Cabo Vacation: Photos

Look out Cabo — the Kardashians have arrived! Khloe Kardashian, 38, and Kim Kardashian, 42, touched down in the Baja California Peninsula resort destination Thursday and already look like they’re having a blast. In photos posted by both reality stars on March 23, they wrestled and cuddled on a lounge chair by a pool that overlooked gorgeous blue water. Khloe donned a brown one-piece while Kim rocked a black bikini. “Kiki and KoKo take Cabo,” both captioned the pics.

The Good American founder tagged Kylie Jenner as the photographer, confirming that she, too, is on the sunny getaway. Just hours before, both Kim and Kylie, 25, posted from the SZA concert at Los Angeles’ The Forum. In one of their Instagram Story clips, they sang their hearts out to “Nobody Gets Me”. The March 22 show was the second to last stop of the SOS Tour.

The other KarJenner sisters — Kendall Jenner, 27, and Kourtney Kardashian, 43 — do not appear to be present at the Mexican hotspot. Kendall Jenner is currently in Paris this week and was spotted on Thursday dressed from head-to-toe in The Row’s spring 2023 collection. Her outfit appeared to take inspiration from Audrey Hepburn, as it consisted of an all-black ensemble of a scoop-neck top tucked into a midi skirt paired with a headscarf. She accessorized with black elongated sunglasses and finished off the look with black pointed-toe heels.

Kourtney, meanwhile, spent some time on Thursday promoting her latest lemme product, Irish Sea Moss Liquid Drops, which she claimed is “one of the most powerful plants and mineral-dense superfoods on the entire planet that naturally has 92 of the 102 minerals that the human body needs”.

Many fans have noted that it appears that Kourtney has been doing more of her own thing as of late rather than spending time with her sisters — especially Khloe, who was once seen as her partner in crime. “I think just life isn’t the same. I think I’m in a different place,” the mother of six noted of their changed relationship on the Oct. 4, 2022 episode of the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast.

She also explained that Kim and Khloe’s lives have more parallels at the moment, which has led to their closeness. “I think that when Khloe was pregnant with True [Thompson], and Kim had a surrogate, they really bonded. They were going through the same things,” she said.