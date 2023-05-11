Kim Kardashian Carries Son Psalm West, 4, During Fun-Filled Family Day At Universal Studios

Kim Kardashian was spotted at the famous amusement park with Saint West as well, where they celebrated Psalm's fourth birthday. See a pic here!

Image Credit: JTPB/MEGA

Kim Kardashian is a cool mom! The 42-year-old Kardashians star and businesswoman had a family fun day at Universal Studios with her two sons, Psalm, 4, and Saint, 7,  on Thursday, May 11 — just two days after Psalm’s birthday. She was photographed being the loving mother that she is and dutifully carrying Psalm on her back as they trekked through the Simpson’s Springfield area of the California amusement park. In another image from the family trip, Kim held Psalm up on the table of a Boardwalk-themed ball-throwing game. Psalm and Saint won several stuffed animals from various games, which their security team carried around for them. Not a bad set up!

Kim dressed the part of a cool mom, too, and wore distressed straight-legged jeans and a black tee she hugged to her famous curves with a hair elastic at the back. She had white, blue, and black Nikes on and her long, black hair slicked back into a ponytail. Her youngest child donned camouflage-printed cargo pants and an orange hoodie, while his older brother, Saint, wore black sweats printed with the red Nike logos and a gray tee. They both had their hair in shoulder-length braids.

The outing came just two days after Psalm celebrated his fourth birthday with a firehouse-themed bash. Kim shared a slideshow of several snaps (seen here) from his party, which showed that she went all out for it. The event included a faux fire station set up in an expansive grass field that had dozens of firefighter outfits that Psalm and his friends got to change into, a ball pit, a firefighter made of balloons, and even a cartoon wall of Psalm fighting a fire. When he wasn’t in his uniform, Psalm rocked a black graphic tee, red sweats, and white and red Nike sneakers.

Some of Psalm’s famous family members made it to the party as well. His grandmother, Kris Jenner, smiled as she held him next to the balloon firefighter, and Khloe Kardashian grinned with Kim inside what appeared to be a vintage firetruck. Several of Psalm’s cousins made an appearance, too.

“Happy 4th Birthday my beautiful smart curious baby boy Psalm,” Kim captioned the carousel. “I’m just so happy you chose me to be your mommy. You teach me so much every day. I can’t wait to go through this life with you and that cutie smile of yours with your little fangs lol”.

Kim and Kanye West are also the parents of North West, 9, and Chicago, 5. North is the next offspring of theirs to celebrate a birthday, as she turns the big 1-0 in June.

