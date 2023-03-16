Kim Kardashian & Son Saint West, 7, Cuddle At Arsenal Vs. Sporting Lisbon Soccer Game In London

Another shocking bingo card moment of 2023! Kim Kardashian, 42, and her son, Saint West, 7, were the iconic mother-and-son duo at the Arsenal vs. Sporting Lisbon soccer game in London on Thursday (see PHOTOS HERE). During the intense game, Kanye West‘s mini-me was decked out in complete Arsenal attire with the number 15 jersey. Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder looked chic in an all-white trench coat, as she sat in the stands with Sainty and his friends.

Kim Kardashian on Instagram story, of her son, Saint West, donning a Katie McCabe jersey, cheering for Bukayo Saka as he takes his penalty during the shootout against Sporting CP tonight. #afc pic.twitter.com/9ze5QefoCJ — afcstuff (@afcstuff) March 16, 2023

Later Kim took to her Instagram Story to share some of the moments from the game, which included her seven-year-old screaming in excitement (watch video here). She also shared a photo of a pamphlet from the stadium with sports drinks and jokingly captioned it, “SEND HELP SOS.” Another photo from the fun day with her son, including one of him standing side-by-side his friends, who also rocked full Arsenal attire.

Following the photos of her and Saint at the game landing on social media, many Kim and soccer fans alike reacted to her presence via Twitter. “Jinx Please don’t return Just kidding but please don’t,” one fan joked after the score resulted in a 1:1 tie between the teams. “We were doomed from the start,” another added, while a third chimed in with, “Kim chose the wrong game.” Later, one soccer fanatic pointed out that Saint was actually wearing the women’s team jersey, which belonged to Katie McCabe. “100% she thought McCabe was a mens player,” they wrote. Oops!

Kim and her son’s outing comes just two days after she took to Instagram to show off her hot momma body in a revealing selfie on Mar. 14. “Hey,” she captioned the carousel of photos in her bed. In the first slide, the 42-year-old puckered up and posed in her iconic kissy face, while she rocked a black leather bikini top. The second and third slides showed Kim posing in another part of her house with a sultry nude lip and loose beach waves. “The iPhone’s shadow is such art,” one fan gushed in the comments, while another added, “Why are there so many haters??? Just admire her she looks amazing.”

Earlier this week, The Kardashians star skipped out on the Oscars after-parties, but rocked a snakeskin top the next day. “Have the best day!”, she captioned the sexy selfie. Although she didn’t attend the Vanity Fair event, her sisters, Kylie, 25, and Kendall Jenner, 27, did. Kim is also amid her single era, as she and Ye finalized their divorce at the end of Nov. 2022. Although she and SNL alum Pete Davidson, 29, dated for nearly a year, they also split in Aug. 2022. Kim and the Yeezy designer share three other kids, including North, 9, Psalm, 3, and Chicago, 5.