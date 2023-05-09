Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her ‘Love’ For ‘Nerds’ With Crop Top At Lakers Game: Photos

For the third time in the 2023 playoffs season, Kim Kardashian sat courtside to cheer on the Los Angeles Lakers at the team's May 8 game.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 9, 2023 7:56AM EDT
kim kardashian kris jenner
View gallery
Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jul 2019 Wearing Yeezy
May 8, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Kim Kardashian sits with her mom Kris Jenner sit court during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors on Monday May 8, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. JAVIER ROJAS/PI. 08 May 2023 Pictured: May 8, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Kim Kardashian sits with her mom Kris Jenner sit court during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors on Monday May 8, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. JAVIER ROJAS/PI. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA979195_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Kendall Jenner leaves little to the imagination in short cropped bandeau bra top and stylish ombré gathered skirt. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Kim Kardashian attended the May 8 Los Angeles Lakers game and was once again photographed sitting courtside at the Staples Center. This time, her outfit got everyone’s attention, as she declared ‘I Love Nerds’ with a message on her white crop top. She paired the tiny top with high-waisted jeans, a gold necklace, and her hair slicked back into a ponytail. She was joined by her mom Kris Jenner at the game. The Lakers went on to beat the Golden State Warriors 104-101, putting them at 3-1 in the series.

kim kardashian kris jenner
Kim Kardashian at the Lakers game with Kris Jenner. (ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA)

During the game, Kim took videos of her sister, Khloe Kardashian’s, ex, Tristan Thompson, while he was on the court. Tristan signed with the Lakers ahead of the playoffs, and this was the third game where Kim has cheered him on. She previously attended a game with her son, Saint West, who was even rocking a Tristan Thompson Lakers jersey in his seat.

Tristan has had a lot of ups and downs with the Kardashian family. After he was exposed for cheating on Khloe twice, she got back together with him in 2021, and they decided to have a second baby together. Just days after their embryo had been implanted in their surrogate, though, Khloe found out that Tristan had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols. The baby was conceived in March 2021, and Khloe was unaware until nine months later.

The entire KarJenner family opened up on The Kardashians about how devastated they were over Tristan’s newest scandal, and Kim did not shy away from shading the NBA star at the time. However, in January 2023, Tristan’s mother unexpectedly died and the Kardashian family rallied around him. Khloe, Kim and Kris traveled to Toronto to be there for the funeral and support the family. Now, Tristan and Khloe appear to be back on good terms these days, and were even seen hitting up a McDonald’s drive-thru together in April. However, Khloe has insisted that she is single, despite fans wondering if she’d taken Tristan back once again.

More From Our Partners

ad