Kim Kardashian & Son Saint, 7, Cheer On Tristan Thompson At LA Lakers Game: Photos

Tristan Thompson got some support from the Kardashian family when he and the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA playoffs on April 24. Kim Kardashian and her son Saint West sat courtside at the game with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. Saint even wore Tristan’s jersey to cheer on the father of aunt Khloe Kardashian’s two children. Considering Tristan just signed with the Lakers on April 9, the family clearly wasted no time getting Lakers merch with his name on it!

Khloe and Tristan have been broken up since the end of 2021 when she found out that he had fathered a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols. While Maralee was pregnant with the baby, Tristan continued to go through the process of having a second child with Khloe. Khloe learned of Tristan’s latest cheating scandal just weeks after the pair’s embryos had been implanted in their surrogate.

The heartbreak was documented on season 2 of The Kardashians, which aired in 2022. While Khloe continued to co-parent with Tristan (the exes also have a daughter, True), she said that she did not see him in person for months. Their baby, a son, was born at the end of July.

However, at the beginning of 2023, Tristan faced heartbreak of his own when his mom died unexpectedly. Khloe and her family rallied around him to show their support amidst the difficult time for his family. In the months since, Tristan seems to be more integrated in the KarJenner family once again. In early April, he and Khloe were even photographed hitting up a McDonald’s drive-thru together.

Of course, the sightings have led fans to wonder whether or not these two are back together. When Khloe appeared on The Jennifer Hudson show on April 6, though, she confirmed her relationship status. “I am single,” she shared. She doubled down on this with an Instagram post on April 19. While sharing an image of herself with Love Is Blind star Alexia Lemieux, Khloe joked that she and her other “single sisters” should appear on the reality series. But, clearly the family is back on good terms with Tristan again either way!