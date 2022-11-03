‘The Kardashians’: Khloe Shuts Down Tristan’s Attempt To Pay For True’s 4th Birthday Party

The Nov. 3 episode of 'The Kardashians' featured Khloe finding out that her ex, Tristan Thompson, wanted to pay for their daughter's birthday party...and she was NOT having it.

Khloe Kardashian threw her daughter, True Thompson, an elaborate fourth birthday party in April, and it was featured on the Nov. 3 episode of The Kardashians. “I cannot believe True is turning four,” Khloe gushed. “I am entrusted in raising her and I take that role so seriously. I have an opportunity to shape her into such an incredible young woman and I’m not going to take that job lightly. I’m going to do the best job I can do.”

True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, wasn’t able to make the birthday party because he had a basketball game, but Khloe revealed that he got the toddler a diamond necklace for the occasion. The party took place more than four months after Khloe found out that Tristan had cheated on her and fathered another child, and things were still tense between the two. “I don’t know if Tristan was here today if that would add more stress to me,” she admitted. “We do co-parent really well, but I haven’t seen Tristan in person since before Christmas time.”

When Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner, arrived to the party, she had some news for Khloe involving Tristan. “I don’t know if I’m supposed to tell you this or not, but Tristan called me and said he privately went ahead and took care of the whole party.” Khloe was not having it. “No, he’s not taking care of the whole party.” Kris pointed out that Tristan already did and said that Tristan was “so excited” to be able to do so for his daughter.

“Well I’m so excited that I can do it all by myself!” Khloe responded. “That’s nice, but I’m not going to let him do that.” In a confessional, she added, “I work really hard to do elaborate things for True and I don’t need anyone’s help.” The scene ended there, so it’s unclear whether or not Khloe ever discussed the situation with Tristan afterward.

Although Khloe and Tristan broke up after his cheating scandal, they welcomed their second child together in July. The baby was born via surrogate, and their embryo was implanted ahead of Thanksgiving…just days before Tristan’s paternity lawsuit went public and Khloe found out about it. So far, Khloe has not revealed the name of her and Tristan’s baby boy, although she did give fans a glimpse of him in an Instagram post on Halloween.

