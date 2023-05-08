Kim Kardashian Throws Epic Firefighter-Themed Party For Son Psalm West’s 4th Birthday: Watch

Ahead of Kim Kardashian's son, Psalm West's 4th birthday on May 9, the SKIMS founder celebrated his special day early on May 6, with a firefighter-themed bash.

May 8, 2023 8:12PM EDT
Image Credit: SplashNews

If anyone knows how to throw an extravagant birthday party, it’s Kim Kardashian, 42! Ahead of her son, Psalm West‘s official birthday on May 9, the mother-of-four hosted a firefighter-themed party for her little one on May 6. “Happy birthday Psalm I love you so much,” the SKIMS founder captioned one of the many birthday videos shared via TikTok. In that clip, Kim rocked deconstructed jeans and an official firefighter jacket, as she held the birthday boy in her arms.

@kimandnorth

Happy birthday Psalm I love you so much🚒🤍

♬ original sound – Kim and North

The four-year-old also adorably matched his momma and rocked a full firefighter outfit that featured tan trousers and a heavy-duty jacket. Psalm’s birthday cake was decked out in full firefighter accessories and tools including flame fondant, a fire hose, an ax, a fire hydrant, and more. The cake was complete with an adorable white firefighter helmet that read “Chief Psalm” with the number four on it in red fondant.

@khloékardashian

Psalmy turns four !!!

♬ Dark Horse – Katy Perry

Later, his aunt Khloe Kardashian, 38, took to her TikTok to share an adorable video of her daughter, True Thompson, 5, and her cousin, Dream Kardashian, 6, entering the party. “Psalmy turns four !!!”, The Kardashians star captioned the clip on Saturday. Khloe’s video gave her fans a closer glimpse at what else Kim offered during the festivities, including artwork of Psalm putting out a fire and a firehouse-themed entrance. More so, classic firehouse Dalmatian dogs were strategically placed throughout Kim’s backyard along with balloon flames galore.

Psalm’s big sister, North West, 9, was spotted amid the celebrations and even rode along in a real firetruck with her family that day. “Going on a fire truck ride!”, she screamed in a separate TikTok video, along with her brother, Saint West, 7. In Kim’s first video of the party, she showed off the life-size faux firehouse for the kids to try on firefighter uniforms in and a fire house-themed jump house. Kim even snacked on a rolled-up ice cream treat to celebrate her son’s big day.

@kimandnorth

Happy 4th Birthday Psalm 🚒

♬ thinking out loud – senia

The billionaire shares her four children with her ex, Kanye West, 45, who she separated from in 2021. After a lengthy and messy public split, Kim and Ye finalized and settled their divorce in Nov. 2022. The Yeezy designer and the brunette bombshell got married in 2014 after dating for about two years. Kim and her ex also share a daughter, Chicago, who they welcomed in 2018. Although Kim gave birth to North and Saint, she welcomed Chicago and Psalm via a surrogate.

