Beyonce Sizzles In Leather Mini Dress & Coat As She Prepares For U.S. Leg Of Renaissance Tour: Photos

View gallery

Beyonce has looked incredible throughout her Renaissance World Tour both on and off the stage. The 41-year-old superstar shared new photos to Instagram on July 2 that showed her wearing a fierce and fabulous outfit on a break from one of her last shows in Europe. Beyonce rocked a leather mini dress with a matching coat and a pair of black high heels for the impromptu photoshoot in her hotel room. The “Halo” singer let her gorgeous long hair down and held a small black purse in her hand. She completed her beautiful look with face makeup and bright red lipstick.

Beyonce also included some photos of her husband JAY-Z, 53, who has been traveling with her on the tour. In one image, Beyonce rocked her full leather outfit, along with a black hat, as she chatted with her hubby, who was dressed in all blue with a black beanie and gold glasses. Bey also snapped a pic of Jay as the couple enjoyed a lunch date together in Europe. Their daughter Blue Ivy, 11, and twins Rumi and Sir, 6, weren’t in any of the photos, even though they’ve been traveling with their parents on their mom’s tour.

Beyonce kicked off her long-awaited Renaissance tour in May with a performance in Sweden. Her setlist spans six acts and includes 34 songs (including a Tina Turner cover, honoring the late singer) from throughout her career, with plenty of amazing outfits along the way. She’s done incredible shows all across Europe in countries including Germany, France, Spain, and Poland. Her daughter Blue Ivy has made a few special appearances during some of the shows, showing off her own on-stage talents that she got from her mama. Beyonce’s also taken advantage of her breaks from the tour by going on lunch dates with her husband and more.

On July 12, Beyonce will kick off the U.S. leg of her tour with a show in Philadelphia. She’ll play in more cities like Chicago, East Rutherford, Nashville, and Kansas City, before she wraps up the tour entirely in New Orleans on September 27. So many stars have made it to Beyonce’s tour so far including Selena Gomez, Lenny Kravitz, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kris Jenner.