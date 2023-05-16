Beyonce Looks Just Like Daughter Blue Ivy, 11, In Throwback Salon Pic As She Teases New Hair Care Line: Photo

Beyonce just shared the sweetest throwback pic from a childhood visit to the salon, and she looked almost exactly like her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter in the snap! In a photo carousel shared via Instagram on Tuesday, May 16, the “Lemonade” hitmaker, 41, sat in a salon chair in a contemporary pic wearing a white mini dress and styling her hair. In the second photo, she appeared to be about Blue Ivy’s age as she sat in a salon chair and had her hair, already braided, meticulously perfected and styled, and the resemblance was strong — in fact, the photo could have been mistaken for Bey’s oldest child! The third pic was of a handwritten note by the singer herself and seemed to tease a coming haircare line.

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” she began the note. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls.’ I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

A flood of Beyonce’s 308 million followers on the platform took to the comments thread to react. “me thinking that second pic was Blue 😂😂 they look so much alike omgggg,” exclaimed a fan, while another enthused, “YOUR OWN HAIR LINE OMG?!?” “Girls we’re getting a hair care line!!!!!!” wrote a third.

In addition to their oldest daughter Blue Ivy, Beyonce and husband Jay-Z are also parents to twins Rumi and Sir, 5. One of Beyonce’s stylists, colorist Rita Hazan, told Bazaar that Queen Bey’s hair health is of the utmost importance. “The health and quality of Beyoncé’s hair is most important for both of us,” she said in a 2022 interview. “Beyoncé and I are always on the same page when it comes to keeping her hair healthy and its overall color.“