Taylor Swift Hilariously Runs Off Stage After She Thinks Secret Door Malfunctions: Watch

Taylor Swift did a literal sprint on stage during her second Ohio show after she thought a secret door failed to open. The 33-year-old was wearing her sequin red and black reputation catsuit adorned with snakes as she waited patiently for a floor piece to open during her July 1 show, right after singing 2017 hit “Look What You Made Me Do.” After standing for a few seconds, it appears Taylor believed the door had malfunctioned and she began to make a swift (no pun intended) walk the same way as her back-up dancers to an off-stage door. The strut then turned into a full blown sprint as she raced past dancers and staff to keep the show moving.

🚨| Real footage of taylor swift leaving like a father, running like water pic.twitter.com/7ZFpep9KrT — paris rae 🪩 ISO KC TIX (@parisrae13) July 2, 2023

The moment was captured by fans in attendance at the Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, who also appeared to get footage of the door in question indeed opening. It turns out the door didn’t actual malfunction, but was delayed longer than it should have been — prompting Taylor to take action into her own hands. The secret door takes Taylor below the stage for a costume change after the reputation part of the tour as she swaps looks for a Speak Now moment with “Enchanted” before diving right into tracks from 2012’s Red.

The action-packed evening also included, for the first time ever, three surprise songs instead of the usual two. Due to expected bad weather in Cincinnati, the start-time of the Eras Tour show — which runs 44 songs and over three hours — was moved up a full 60 minutes. As a result, Taylor’s opener Gracie Adams had her set cut — but Taylor sweetly included the 23-year-old during the show anyway for surprise track number two when the pair did a duet of Gracie’s “I Miss You, I’m Sorry” off Minor.

Gracie performing "I miss you, I'm sorry" with Taylor Swift tonight at #CincyTSTheErasTour 🤍 pic.twitter.com/TXH9KI7wIm — Gracie Abrams Nation (@GRAClENATION) July 2, 2023

The first opening track of the night also included a special guest, her frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner of The National. Aaron assisted Taylor for a performance of “Ivy” off Evermore. For the third track of the night, Taylor sat down at the piano for reputation‘s “Call It What You Want.”