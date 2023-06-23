Beyonce Rocks White Dress With Feathered Sleeves As She & Jay-Z Cuddle On Lunch Date In France: Photos

Beyonce, 41, and Jay-Z, 53, can day date with the best of them! The “Lemonade” singer and her husband of 15 years were seen hanging out in France for a luxurious lunch date in a new set of Instagram photos, with Queen Bey slaying a killer white dress with feathered sleeves and alternating sheer panels. The stunning, off the shoulder look was showcased as the mom of three stood in front of a stunning, massive modern chandelier, popping a fierce pose at a restaurant. She accessorized with excellent white cat eye sunglasses and wore her long locks curled. In another pic, she stood in a sun filled chateau and snapped selfies, and in yet another, she snuggled up on a bench with her hubby, Beyonce affectionately resting a hand on his knee.

For a fourth pic, she carried a black and white checkered handbag, and in a fifth she snapped a handsome pic of her hubby at the lunch destination, rocking a colorful short sleeved button down and a pair of beige pants. In still other photos, she cradled red flowers, lighting touched Jay-Z’s fingers, and lounged on a luxurious yellow couch. A final pic showed the massive superstar smiling in the sunshine, the rays literally glinting off her shades.

Beyonce’s 313 million fans were thrilled with the photo collection, and took to the comments thread to gush over the couple. “I love how she goes from being a mega superstar on a world tour to being in love and just a human,” wrote a fan alongside a row of heart emojis, while another remarked, “I swear this is giving me 2015 Beyoncé IG vibes and I liiiiiveees.” A third penned, “I love how you’re just enjoying life! Yasssss Beyonce, give me something to aspire to; love!😭❤️.”

Beyonce, who is currently in the midst of her Renaissance World Tour, married Jay-Z in an ultra private ceremony in 2008. They have since welcomed daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 11, and twins Rumi and Sir, 6.