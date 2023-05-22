Beyonce Rocks Plunging Pinstripe Shorts Suit & Thigh High Boots On Sexy Date Night With Jay-Z: Photos

Jay-Z, 53, and Beyonce, 41, just stepped out for another date night — and it was as glamorous as you’d expect from the power couple that just bought California’s most expensive home. In an uncaptioned photo carousel shared to Queen Bey’s Instagram on Monday, May 22, the Renaissance beauty and mom of three stood in a hallway and showed off a plunging pinstripe suit paired with matching short shorts. She also rocked thigh high stiletto boots with silver cuffs, a pair of excellent shades, and gorgeous loose curls. Her hubby wore a black pullover hat, beige pants, and black shirt with gray puffer vest.

In another pic, Beyonce opened her jacket to reveal a satin bra, and in another she peeked playfully from behind Jay-Z as he showed off his own look. A plate of oysters and some luxurious-looking desserts, along with a pic of the couple’s hands clinking wine glasses, gave her 309 million followers on the platform a peek inside the romantic date night. Of course, her pinkish, metallic manicure was the perfect finishing touch.

Many of her fans rushed to the comments thread to react. “I’m loving all this love you’ve been giving,” wrote a follower, along with a honeybee emoji. “Love to see you both growing old together gradually,” wrote another follower of the romantic date night.” I love a Queen that can work & play at the same time ❤️❤️ forever stanning a wife having date night her husband while she’s on a WORLD TOUR,” remarked a third.

Beyonce is currently in the middle of the European leg of her massive Renaissance World Tour, which will continue through September. In a 2019 interview, she shared how important it was to balance her family and work life — and fit in those date nights with Jay-Z.

“I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life,” she told ELLE at the time. “Making sure I am present for my kids—dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family—all while running a company can be challenging. Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom.”