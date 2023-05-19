Jay-Z & Beyonce Buy Most Expensive Home In CA Ever: See 5 Photos Of $200M Malibu Mansion

When it comes to living a lavish lifestyle, Beyonce, 41, is no stranger! While she is busy touring across the globe for her Renaissance tour, the “Single Ladies” hitmaker and her husband, Jay-Z, 53, reportedly purchased a mansion in Malibu for a whopping $200 million, TMZ reported on May 19 (see PHOTOS HERE). The luxurious 30,000-square-foot property is located on an eight-acre bluff that looks over the Pacific Ocean.

The home was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, who is notably also working on a house for rapper, Kanye West, 45. It is the most expensive home ever sold in the Golden State and the second most expensive in the United States, per the entertainment outlet. Bey and her man scored an amazing deal, as the Malibu property was originally listed for a staggering $295 million. The home was also designed and built by art collector, William Bell, who spent almost 15 years creating the all-concrete mansion. Not only does the home feature what appears to be multiple pools, but it also boasts a massive driveway for plenty of cars.

This is not the first expensive home purchased by the billionaire couple in California, as they bought a Bel-Air mansion in 2017 for $88 million. Later, the 53-year-old and his wife increased the property’s value by investing more into it and it is now worth over $100 million, per TMZ. Although the price tag is steep for most, for Jay-Z and Beyonce it’s simply another commodity to add to their over $2 billion fortune. The “Empire State of Mind” rapper is worth an impressive $2.5 billion, per his official Forbes profile.

Amid acquiring the lavish beach-front home, Beyonce is currently in the United Kingdom for her Renaissance world tour. On May 17, she kicked off the UK leg of the tour in Cardiff and took to Instagram the next day to share a video from her performance. Many of her 309 million followers took to the comments of the clip to gush over her stunning tour outfits. “I see why them tickets be so much,she put in work,” one admirer wrote, while a second quipped, “Baddie Bey.” In a separate comment, another fan couldn’t help but compliment her on her ensembles. “The QUEEN IS SERVIN’ LOOOOOOKS,” they gushed.

The proud mother-of-three recently took to Instagram to seemingly promote a new hair line on May 16. While posting a carousel of photos centered around hair, Beyonce shared a throwback photo of herself at the salon in which she looked just like her daughter, Blue Ivy, 11 (see above). “How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” she penned in the note. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls.’ I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”