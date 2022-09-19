Kim Kardashian Buys $70 Million Malibu Beach House 1 Year After Kanye West Does The Same

Kim Kardashian bought a gorgeous oceanfront home in Malibu for $70 million, TMZ confirms. The house, which can be seen in photos here, is sitting on a cliff that overlooks the beach in the ‘Bu. Interestingly, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, is currently in the midst of renovating his own Malibu home, which is 14 miles away from Kim’s new digs.

Kim’s new home has four bedrooms and 5.5. bathrooms, as well as incredible views from all sides of the home. There’s also a pool and gorgeous scenery in the backyard. Meanwhile, Kanye still has a bit of work to do on his Malibu mansion, which was gutted during the remodeling process over the summer.

Kim and Kanye split at the beginning of 2021, and there was some public tension between them amidst Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson at the end of the year and beginning of 2022. However, Kim has maintained that she always wants Kanye to be in their four kids’ lives, and they’ve continued co-parenting since their split. In fact, just days ago, the two were spotted attending daughter, North West’s, basketball game together.

While Kim and Pete dated for several months, they broke up during summer 2022, and Kim has been focusing on her law school journey ever since. In a recent interview, she admitted that she wasn’t really thinking about dating again right now. Kanye was linked to various different women throughout 2022, but has recently been rumored to be dating model Candice Swanepoel. Candice split from her husband, Hermann Nicoli, who she has two kids with, in 2018.

“Their relationship is new,” a source told Entertainment Tonight, of Kanye and Candice. “They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They’ve connected over fashion and creativity.” Kanye fueled the dating rumors by posting a photo of himself and Candice on his Instagram Story during New York Fashion Week earlier this month.