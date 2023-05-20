Beyonce Stuns In Bejeweled Black Mini For Date Night With Jay-Z After Dropping Kendrick Lamar Remix

Beyonce, 41, and Jay-Z, 53, wowed with a rare outing in London, England this week. The singer shared a series of photos from the date to her Instagram on May 19 and they brought on a series of compliments from her fans. In the snapshots, she wore a black off-the-shoulder mini dress that had a bunch of diamonds all over it and matching platform shoes. She also had her hair curled and down as she carried a matching purse. There were also other photos taken by professional photographers as they both walked outside near a crowd.

Like his wife, Jay wore a black outfit that included a button-down top under a black coat, black pants, and white sneakers. He also rocked shades with the fashionable look. The lovebirds posed while walking down a hallway and in a doorway as they held hands and flashed smiles. There was also a photo of them in what appeared to be an elevator, and one of the “Halo” crooner getting out of a vehicle.

Beyonce’s latest set of photos comes on the same day she made headlines for dropping a remix of “America Has a Problem” with Kendrick Lamar. In a catchy verse of the song, the rapper raps about being a fan of Beyonce. The lyrics include, “I’m an honorary Beyhive/let’s see why them diamonds don’t be fly.” After the verse, it switches to the former Destiny’s Child member for the remainder of the tune and proves to be memorable. Art for the music video also made a statement by showing a waving American flag studded with clusters of shining bullets.

As Beyonce enjoys spending time away with her husband and releasing a new song, she’s been taking in the energy of cheering fans on her Renaissance World Tour over the past week. She’s already showed off incredible figure-flattering costumes, during her performances, including a silver bodysuit with boots and a white dress that changes colors by reacting to UV light. The reviews had been great, leaving many fans highly anticipating when she shows up to their area.

Beyonce’s current tour plans to continue on in Europe for the rest of May and throughout June. She then plans to hit the stage in Canada and the U.S. from July until Sept.