Beyonce Drops Surprise Remix Of ‘America Has A Problem’ With Kendrick Lamar: Listen

Beyonce just dropped an amazing new remix of her track from “Renaissance” featuring Kendrick Lamar. In the new version of “America Has a Problem,” which you can hear in the video below, Kendrick endearingly raps in a catchy verse about being a fan of the queen Bey herself. “I’m an honorary Beyhive/let’s see why them diamonds don’t be fly,” he quips. The four minute, 20 second new song then switches to Beyonce’s vocals for the remainder of the remix. Art for the song included a subversive image of a waving American flag studded with clusters of shining bullets.

The singer is currently in the middle of her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour, showcasing her legendary performance skills in a variety of incredible costumes. It’s worth noting that Beyonce and Kendrick have collaborated on hits before, including 2019’s “Nile” from The Lion King: The Gift, and “Freedom” from her landmark album Lemonade in 2016.

In a 2021 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the singer explained why she’s had no problem pushing boundaries throughout her career. “I was the most careful, professional teenager and I grew up fast,” she told the magazine. “I wanted to break all of the stereotypes of the Black superstar, whether falling victim to drugs or alcohol or the absurd misconception that Black women were angry. I knew I was given this amazing opportunity and felt like I had one shot. I refused to mess it up, but I had to give up a lot.”

As she grew into her fame, she sought collaborators who were willing to break those boundaries right along with her. “I wanted collaborators who had not been jaded by the corporate world and wouldn’t be afraid to rock with me when I came up with unconventional ideas, a team that would challenge me but wouldn’t be conditioned to say you’re not supposed to do something,” she explained.

The megastar, who also just purchased the most expensive home in California with her husband Jay-Z, concluded the interview with a profound thought about her evolution and “Renaissance.”

“I have paid my dues and followed every rule for decades, so now I can break the rules that need to be broken,” she said. “My wish for the future is to continue to do everything everyone thinks I can’t do.”