Kim Kardashian Sings & Dances To Kanye West’s Music At Pharrell’s Paris Fashion Show: Watch

Kim's public support of Kanye came the same day she debated if he is right to be protective about their kids' social media use.

June 21, 2023 4:11PM EDT
Kim Kardashian was videotaped singing and dancing to her ex-husband, Kanye West, and Jay-Z’s hit song “Ni**** in Paris” on Tuesday night, June 20 as she attended Pharrell Williamsdebut Louis Vuitton show in Paris. The reality star and businesswoman, 42, reposted a video of herself letting loose to the tunes on her Instagram Story, which can be seen HERE. She also shot the camera a kissy face. 

More footage she shared showed her posing with Pharrell after he revealed his first collection with the French fashion house. The Grammy winner, 50, took the reigns as Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director following the death of Virgil Abloh in Nov. 2022. Plenty of stars attended the event, including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Zendaya, Naomi Campbell, and more.

Although Kim and Kanye went through a bitter divorce — which saw Kanye bullying Kim’s first serious boyfriend after their split, Pete Davidson, and bashing the Kardashian family publicly — Kim has always supported the father of her four children. For instance, in Nov. 2022, she shared an Instagram video of a 5-year-old Chicago and 4-year-old Psalm singing Kanye’s 2022 song, “True Love”, while in the back of their car. When Psalm mixed up the words, Chicago made sure to correct him.

On Tuesday — the same night of Pharrell’s show — Time published an interview with Kim in which she contemplated whether or not Kanye, 46, is right to stress about their kids’ social media use. The bit of conversation came while she discussed a video she posted — and then deleted — of her and Kanye’s eldest child, 10-year-old North, lip-syncing to lewd lyrics from an Ice Spice song. “As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down,’” she recalled. “I saw on the internet, [people saying] ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance.”

“But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials,” Kim continued, “and I will fight for her to be creative.” Kanye has been quite vocal about his disapproval of North’s TikTok use, but the SKIMS founder has not let his public shaming rain on their daughter’s TikTok parade.

