North West, 9, Makes TikTok About Her ‘Long Days’ With Song Featuring Dad Kanye: Watch

North West showed off various hair and beauty products and a shower with running water as the rapper's song, 'Flashing Lights,' played in the clip.

By:
November 27, 2022 3:22PM EST
Kanye West, North West
Image Credit: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

North West gave an indirect shoutout to her dad, Kanye West, in one of her most recent solo TikTok videos. The nine-year-old showed off the various hair and beauty products she apparently uses when preparing for her “long days,” in the clip. A running shower could also be seen as the rapper’s song “Flashing Lights” played.

@kimandnorth

♬ flashing lights – jaz 🎸

 

North took advantage of the steamed bathroom mirror by tracing a heart on it with her finger and at one point, she appeared to be using scissors to open something, in the video. A hanging white robe was also spotted and the content seemed to be inspired by some of her mom, Kim Kardashian‘s own product-filled videos.

Some of North’s following videos showed her wearing the robe and using some of the products, including undereye moisturizing patches and a lip moisturizer on her face. She busted some moves in one of the clips and seemed like she was having a great time. In another video, the mini me featured her mom Kim and they acted out lyrics from the song “Why You Asking All Them Questions” by Spoken Reasons.

@kimandnorth

♬ Why You Asking All Them Questions – Spoken Reasons

On Nov. 26, North and Kim also gained traction with a video that showed the SKIMS founder doing her daughter’s hair. North then suddenly pulled away and playfully started telling her famous mom off. “Don’t Play With It” by Lola Brooke featuring Billy B played over the video, so it’s unclear if she was acting saying anything, but Kim played along before looking amused and smiling.

North and Kim have been making several videos on TikTok for a while now, so it’s no surprise that they continue to do so. When the former is not with the latter, she’s spending time with Kanye as he continues to co-parent since Kim filed for divorce in Feb. 2021. Although the “Jesus Walks” crooner previously expressed his disapproval of North appearing in public videos on TikTok, they have continued to be posted and have become quite popular with over 10 million followers.

