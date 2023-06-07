David Bowie’s Daughter Lexi, 22, Calls Him Her ‘Forever Sunshine’ With Throwback Video Of Them Dancing

Alexandria “Lexi” Jones, 22, is remembering her famous father, David Bowie, in a touching new Instagram post. The loving daughter, whose mother is Iman, 67, shared a throwback video of her and the singer, who passed away of cancer at the age of 69 in 2016, dancing to nursery rhymes when she was little. She was standing on his toes while busting the moves in what appeared to be a living room as the television was playing the music in the background.

“My forever sunshine ❤️,” Lexi captioned the post. She was wearing a light pink T-shirt and matching patterned skirt, in the clip. David wore a long-sleeved green button-down shirt, jeans, and white sneakers. Once she shared it to her page, it was met with many comments.

“I love this so much,” one follower wrote, while another wrote, “Thank you for sharing this with us, we miss him so much ❤️.” A third shared, “This is so precious & u have no idea how heartwarming for us lifelong fans! I literally listen to him every day 🥰” and a fourth added, “this is darling. thank you for sharing with us.”

This isn’t the first time Lexi has shared a throwback video of her late dad. In Jan., she posted a memorable video and video in honor of the seventh anniversary of his passing. The clip showed her playing an upbeat tune on a mini piano alongside David. They both looked really focused and appeared to be in either an office or studio.

The photo showed the father and daughter posing and smiling together. She was wearing what looked like a lion costume as she sat in his lap, and he wore a red and blue shirt with a white collar. They were both under a colorful umbrella, which she held, and looked as happy as could be. “7 years ago today. I miss you,” Lexi wrote in the caption along with a red heart emoji.

Lexi’s posts are one of the ways she’s remembering her father, who died when she was just 15 years old. She is the youngest of his two kids. David’s oldest child, Duncan Jones, 52, was shared with his former wife, Mary “Angie” Angela Barnett, whom he was married to from 1970 until 1980. David was married to Lexi’s mom, Iman, from 1992 until his death.