Iman, 64, Looks Incredible With Long Braids & Glowing Skin In Rare Instagram Photo

Iman took to Instagram to share a gorgeous snapshot of herself wearing a bright white T-shirt with a rainbow heart to help show her support for ‘front line essential workers.’

Iman, 64, looked absolutely incredible when she took on a heartfelt challenge presented to her by fellow model Naomi Campbell, 50, and posted an Instagram pic on July 7. The brunette beauty wore a white T-shirt made by Kindred that had a rainbow heart and the words “THANK YOU” on it in support of essential workers going above and beyond in the midst of the coronavirus, and she also showed off long braids and a glowing face. The pic is part of a movement that features various celebrities wearing the stylish shirt and promoting Kindred’s website so their followers can buy their products with the proceeds going to essential workers.

“Thank you @naomi for the nomination! I believe in rainbow hearts 🌈 & @lupitanyongo

@danaigurira @gabunion @elainewelteroth @helenachristensen I believe have a rainbow heart too… @kindred_social show your rainbow heart 🌈 by supporting front line essential workers – we all thank you 🙏 for your bravery and devotion,” Iman’s caption for the stunning pic read. “Until we all meet again 💕Order your rainbow facemask & support these essential workers! Link in bio #NHS Charities Together.”

Iman’s followers were quick to respond to her great post and they were seemed to love the cause and her ageless appearance! “When will you age? Geez!!! Beautiful can’t even describe you,” one follower wrote. “Omg.. you look stunning iman ❤️,” a second gushed while a third complimented on her hair.

Iman’s latest pic is awesome to see not just because of the incredible support behind it, but also because she rarely posts casual snapshots of herself. Although she’s known as one of the most famous supermodels in the world, she loves using her social media platform to share inspirational quotes and causes that mean a lot to her. She also doesn’t mind showing off a pic of her adorable dog Max once in a while!

We hope to see more pics of Iman in the near future as she continues making a lasting impression online. We’re so glad to see her using her platform for something good and making a positive difference!