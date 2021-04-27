Iman Reveals The Surprising Way She Met David Bowie In Rare Interview: Our Love Was ‘Predestined’

Iman , 65, rarely talks about her beloved husband, David Bowie, who she lost to cancer in 2016, but she happily reminisced during an appearance on Naomi Campbell‘s YouTube show No Filter with Naomi. During the hour-long video interview Iman revealed that her love affair with the ‘Ziggy Sardust’ singer started with a blind date!

“I just moved to LA, because I just wanted to have a distance,” the founder of Iman Cosmetics shared with the 50-year-old catwalk queen. “I wanted really to divorce myself from modeling, because you know it is very lucrative, it’s easy to come in and out of it and I just wanted to really have a room to breathe and think, ‘Well, what is my next act, what do I want to do next’.”

“And so, I moved to LA, and while I was in LA, I met David,” she continued. “And it was a blind date, we were really set up. I met this hairdresser, at a photographer’s dinner one night, and he said, I’d like you to come to my birthday party. And it was at a restaurant, so I thought it was a birthday party. And it was four of us, David. The hairdresser and the boyfriend. And me.

“The hairdresser was David’s hairdresser, but David didn’t even know,” the longtime model laughed. “David was told also it was a birthday dinner. And that’s how I met him, that’s how I met him. And it was 29 years ago. It’s literally when people say do you believe in destiny? Yup. Yeah, this could not have happened… I truly in my heart feel it was predestined.”

Iman and Bowie married in 1992 and went on the have one child together — a daughter, Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra Jones, 20. David had one son from a pervious marriage, film maker Duncan Jones, 49, whom he shared with his first wife Mary “Angie” Angela Barnett. Iman has a daughter, Zulekha Haywood, 42, who she shares with her first husband, retired NBA star Spencer Haywood.