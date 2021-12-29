David Bowie’s Daughter Lexi, 21, Spotted On Rare Outing With Gorgeous Makeup-Free Mom Iman

The mom and daughter both looked fabulous while they were out and about in New York City for some quality time together.

A perfect day for mother-daughter bonding. Iman and her daughter Lexi, whose full name is Alexandria Zahra Jones, were spotted hitting the town in New York City on Tuesday December 28. The 66-year-old supermodel and her 21-year-old daughter were both bundled up in super chic winter fashion in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair were both ready to brace the cold in their amazing outfits.

Both mom and daughter looked great! Lexi rocked a puffy blue and yellow winter coat, along with a pair of black leggings. She completed her outfit with a black pair of boots and a blue face mask. Lexi also carried a black purse. While showing off her natural beauty, Iman stunned in a brown peacoat. She sported the jacket over a matching pair of pants and a black top. She appropriately carried a black and brown bag with her and wore a pair of sneakers as well as a black face mask. Iman and Lexi clearly seem very close to each other, and Lexi celebrated her mom back in May by posting an adorable throwback photo of the two of them.

Iman shared her daughter with her late husband David Bowie, who died in 2016 after a battle with liver cancer. The rocker and model tied the knot back in 1992, and Lexi was born in August 2000. Both the “Ziggy Stardust” singer and Iman each had one other child from past relationships. Iman has an older daughter Zulekha Haywood, 43, whom she shares with her first husband, NBA star Spencer Haywood. David had an older son Duncan Jones, 50, with his ex-wife Angie.

When David would’ve celebrated his 74th birthday back in January, and both Iman and Lexi posted touching tributes to the Aladdin Sane singer. Iman posted a black-and-white photo of her late husband, and she included the hashtag “Bowie Forever” in the caption. Lexi shared a photo of her dad leaning in close to her and smiling wide, when she was very young and holding a birthday cake for him. She simply wrote, “Happy birthday XX.”