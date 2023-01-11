David Bowie’s Daughter Lexi, 22, Mourns Him With Throwback Photo & Video On 7th Anniversary Of Death

As the world observed Jan. 10 as the day it lost David Bowie, Alexandria “Lexi” Jones – the daughter of the late music icon and supermodel Iman – joined in with the mourners by sharing a heartfelt tribute to her father. “7 years ago today,” Lexi, 22, captioned an Instagram post of her, as a child, playing a mini keyboard alongside Bowie. The pair played an upbeat tune, with Lexi focusing hard on the keys. She also included a throwback photo of when she was just a child snuggled in her father’s lap. “I miss you,” the now-adult Lexi added to her 2023 tribute.

“Thanks for sharing these beautiful moments with us. Sending love,” commented one follower. ” Sorry for your loss. He still means the world to me and my family,” wrote another. Fans soon filled the comments section with love. “Not a day goes by without me thinking of him, he is missed every single day.” “As a huge fan and admirer, it hit me very hard, and also having lost both of my parents, I fully empathize with your grief. This is such a beautiful memory.”

Born in August 2000, Lexi was only fifteen years old when she lost her father to liver cancer in 2016. Since then, Lexi has continued to keep his memory alive, specifically on Instagram, where she posts frequent tributes to her “rad dad.” She also has a tattoo commemorating her father’s life, a crescent moon tattoo with the words, “Daddy xx 1947-2016.”

Lexi is the youngest of David Bowie’s two children, with the older being Duncan Jones, whom David shared with his first wife, Mary “Angie” Angela Barnett. In 2021, Iman, 67, spoke about how she met Lexi’s father for the first time and how it led to a love that lasted until his final days.

“I just moved to LA because I just wanted to have a distance,” Iman said during an appearance on Naomi Campbell‘s YouTube show No Filter with Naomi. ” “And so, I moved to LA, and while I was in LA, I met David. And it was a blind date, we were really set up. I met this hairdresser, at a photographer’s dinner one night, and he said, ‘I’d like you to come to my birthday party.’ And it was at a restaurant, so I thought it was a birthday party. And it was four of us, David. The hairdresser and the boyfriend. And me.”

“David was told also it was a birthday dinner,” added the fashion icon. “And that’s how I met him, that’s how I met him. And it was 29 years ago. It’s literally when people say do you believe in destiny? Yup. Yeah, this could not have happened… I truly, in my heart, feel it was predestined.”