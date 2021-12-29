David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children

One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!

David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.

While his contribution to the arts will live on, Bowie also leaves a legacy of two children. He has one son, Duncan Jones, whom he shared with his first wife Mary “Angie” Angela Barnett. The couple were married in 1970 and divorced 10 years later. After, David married supermodel Iman in 1992, the happy pair welcomed daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra Jones. Find out all about Bowie’s kids below!

Duncan Jones

Duncan followed his father’s footsteps into the realm of Hollywood, as he became a film director, producer and screenwriter. Born on May 30, 1971 in London, Duncan grew up attending prestigious boarding schools under the name “Zowie,” which he chose to rhyme with his father’s stage name. After changing his name back, he studied philosophy in America before returning to England to graduate from the London Film School in 2011. His first foray into cinema was a huge success! His feature film, 2009’s Moon, was nominated for seven British Independent Film Awards, winning Best British Independent Film and the Douglas Hickox Award for Best British Director.

As an avid gamer, Duncan had a dream come true writing and directing 2016’s Warcraft, a blockbuster movie based on the video game of the same name. “I’ve been a gamer all my life and I was determined a good movie could be made out of the game,” he told PC Gamer about his vision for the film. “I actually love that there are no pre-eminent examples of good ones, because I want to be the guy to do it!”

Lexi Jones

David and Iman welcomed their only child together, daughter Lexi, in August 2000. Along with Duncan, she also has another half-sibling, Zulekha Haywood, Iman’s daughter from her first marriage to former NBA star Spencer Haywood, which ended in 1987. Sadly, Lexi was only 15 years old when her father passed away. She keeps his memory alive on her Instagram, as she often posts heartbreaking tributes to him. “I think about you every second of every day and you’re all I need. I love you,” she wrote a year after his death, alongside a throwback photo of Bowie holding her as a baby. Lexi also honored him with a tattoo that reads “Daddy xx 1947-2016.”

Although she misses her dad dearly, Lexi has her mother to lean on and the pair are incredibly close. On Mother’s Day 2020, Lexi shared an emotional post, saying she was heartbroken over not being able to see Iman due to the pandemic travel restrictions. “Everyone please stay inside,” she wrote. “I haven’t seen my mom in 6 months because we live on opposite coasts, and it’s very difficult to leave NY right now. I am a child and I miss her dearly, so please be party poopers this one time so it doesn’t take two f***ing years to see her again.”

As for following in her mother’s footsteps in modeling, Lexi has Iman to thank for keeping her out of the spotlight to enjoy some privacy while she was still young. “Every agency, every designer called me to say, ‘If she wants to, we’d love for her to model for us,’ but I said, ‘No, she doesn’t,’” Iman explained to Porter magazine in 2018. “I know why they wanted her to model. It’s because she’s David Bowie’s daughter. She says I’m overprotective. But I told her, ‘This can all wait. It isn’t going anywhere. Have a life that is private while you can, because one day soon, it is going to be public. So enjoy this.’”