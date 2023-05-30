Kim Kardashion Is Sharing ‘Subtle Flirtations’ With Someone ‘Special’ For 1st Time Since Pete Davidson

Time to move on? Kim Kardashian is apparently enjoying some gentle flirtation with a new mystery man, nine months after her August 2022 split from Pete Davidson. “Kim isn’t officially dating anybody, but there is somebody who she’s interested in,” a source close to the mom of four told Us Weekly for a Tuesday, May 30 report. “So far, there have only been subtle flirtations between them, but they haven’t gone out yet.”

The source added that The Kardashians beauty and fashion icon, 42, is “interested in pursuing things” and “wants to keep it under the radar” for now. “She’s not ready to be seen out on a date with anybody for the time being because she doesn’t want to make it a big deal,” the insider told the outlet. “She knows once she’s seen on a date then things get blown out of proportion quickly, but there is somebody special she has her eye on so she’s excited about where things could go.”

Kim and Pete famously dated between October 2021 and August of 2022, and her ex-husband Kanye West regularly criticized Pete via social media and even in a music video. Pete moved on with a series of flings, including a brief high profile romance with Emily Ratajkowski before settling down for an adorably sweet relationship with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders.

Kim, however, has remained careful about moving forward with another relationship, staying single for at least the past nine months. On May 22, she revealed that she’d definitely be careful with any new relationships. “I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone,” she said during an interview with the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty. “I definitely will take my time.”

She went on, explaining that having kids makes her more “mindful” of who she will date. “But I’ll always believe in love and always want that,” the SKIMS maven explained. “I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it. There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely. I think that’s really important. I believe, I always believe. I think that whatever’s meant to be will be.”