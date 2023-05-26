Jana Kramer Reveals How Ex Mike Caussin Reacted To Her Engagement After His Infidelity & Their Divorce

Jana Kramer, 39, addressed what her ex-husband Mike Caussin, 36, thinks about her engagement to her boyfriend Allan Russell. The country singer revealed on the May 25 episode of her podcast Whine Down that her daughter Jolie, 7, was the one who broke the news to Mike via FaceTime. “She’s like, ‘Guess what, Daddy? Mommy’s engaged!’ ” Jana said on the podcast, per US Weekly. “And he’s like, ‘Aw, that’s nice.’ I would have liked to have told him, but I also don’t want Jolie to have to keep secrets from her dad.”

Jana, who also shares son Jace, 4, with Mike, said that her ex asked to speak to her privately to congratulate her on the engagement. “He was like, ‘Hey, I’m really happy for you. Allan’s a great guy,’” Jana shared. “Actually, I started to cry because he goes, ‘Of all people, you deserve to have someone that loves you and respects you and you deserve this.’ He’s like, ‘After everything I put you through, you deserve this more than anyone.’ It meant so much to me that he said that.”

Jana and Mike were married for over six years when Jana filed for divorce from the NFL player in April 2021. The former couple was open about Mike’s infidelity, which was the main reason they broke up. Jana appeared on Red Table Talk in Oct. 2022 and claimed that Mike cheated on her with “more” than 13 women. Jana was married twice before Mike. She split from her first husband, Michael Gambino, in 2004 due to domestic abuse, and he was later convicted of murder, per People. She married her second husband, actor Jonathan Schaech in 2010, but they divorced the following year.

After three failed marriages, Jana has found happiness with Allan. The pair first went public with their relationship in January, when Jana shared a photo of the two of them cozying up to one another. Jana announced her engagement to the Scottish soccer coach on Instagram May 25. On her podcast, Jana said she “kind of blacked out” when Allan proposed, but she did remember him saying “you’re the love of my life,” as he popped the question.