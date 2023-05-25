Jana Kramer Is Engaged to Allan Russell After 6 Months Of Dating & 3 Divorces

Wedding bells are in the air! Jana Kramer revealed that she got engaged to her boyfriend Allan Russell in an Instagram post on Thursday, May 25. The actress, 39, shared photos, which you can see here, showing off her stunning engagement ring from the Scottish former soccer player, 42. Jana had teased that she’d be making a big announcement on her podcast Whine Down, and it’s clear that it was a very exciting engagement.

In the photos, both Jana and Allan dressed in black. They included shots of them both gazing at each other and the singer cuddling up to her new fiancé. She also shared a photo of herself between her two kids Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, showing off her ring. Jana also showed some post-it notes where Allan had written a loving message to her. “I love you. You are special, and you deserve the happy ending,” he wrote. She also shared one of the pics on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Love always wins.”

She also announced the engagement with a very exciting episode of Whine Down, simply titled “Jana’s Engaged Part 1.” Prior to the episode, she built suspense with teasers. “I’ve had a few things that I have not been talking about because, you know, just want to do it when I’m ready,” she said.

The engagement comes just months after Jana and Allan started dating. The pair first went public with their relationship when Jana shared a photo of the two of them cozying up to one another back in January. Since Allan is Scottish, she opened up about going to visit him and feeling “happy” in an episode of the Whine Down podcast at the time. ” I can’t come back because, you know, weekends [with the kids] and, you know, there’s things that I couldn’t rearrange and right now with his job, he can’t come,” she said. “I’ll have to do more of the bulk of the flying for the next few months. But I’m excited about it. And you know, in three weeks, hopefully, I’ll be back.”

Allan will be Jana’s fourth husband. She was first married Michael Gambino for months in 2004, but they split up due to domestic abuse. Michael was convicted of attempted murder in 2005, per People. She married actor Jonathan Schaech in 2010, but they divorced the following year. Her third and longest-lasting marriage was to former NFL player Mike Caussin. The couple were married from 2015 until 2021, and share their two kids. Jana has publicly accused her ex-husband of cheating on her on multiple occasions.