Allan Russell: 5 Things to Know About Jana Kramer’s New Scottish Boyfriend

Jana Kramer is best known as a country music singer and actress.

She is notable for her role as Alex Dupre on the television series One Tree Hill.

Jana recently revealed the identity of her new boyfriend.

Jana Kramer has a new love interest in her life and she happily showed him off on Jan. 28! The 39-year-old country music singer and actress shared an Instagram photo of her and Allan Russell, 42, confirming their romance. “Back where it all started…Also this is so us…trying to take a photo 😂,” she captioned the snapshot, which showed her and the Scottish hunk cuddling and laughing while sitting down together.

Find out more about Alan and his romance with Jana below.

Allan is a former professional soccer player.

Allan’s now reportedly a soccer coach after retiring as a player in matches. He previously played for Hamilton Academical, St Mirren, Macclesfield Town, Mansfield Town and Partick Thistle acround the U.K. and joined the North Carolina FC and Los Angeles Blues in the U.S.

The athlete, who was born in Glasgow, Scotland and raised in England, now works as a specialist attacking coach for Norwich City FC, according to his Instagram bio. He also founded Superior Striker, an elite attacking training program for soccer players. He was one of the trainers that helped England’s team train for the 2018 World Cup.

When did Jana and Allan start dating?

It’s unclear exactly when, but Jana first publicly mentioned him on her Whine Down podcast on Jan. 9. “Yes, it was a week later I flew out here [for this trip], but only because I can’t come back because, you know, weekends [with the kids] and, you know, there’s things that I couldn’t rearrange and right now with his job, he can’t come,” she said, talking about how her trip to England in Dec. 2022 was actually a getaway to visit Allan. “So I’ll have to do more of the bulk of the flying for the next few months. But I’m excited about it. And you know, in three weeks, hopefully, I’ll be back. … I’m happy.”

Allan shows off some of his soccer training tips in YouTube videos.

The “specialist” teaches beneficial ways for soccer players to be on top of their game and “play like a pro.” The video above showcases proper timings of runs and how to execute the perfect time finish.

Who was Jana with before she started dating Allan?

Jana was married to Mike Caussin from 2015 until 2021. The couple welcomed two children, including Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, during their marriage.

Allan hasn’t met Jana’s kids yet.

As of early Jan., Jana admitted her new beau hadn’t met her children because she wants to make sure she keeps things as “steady” as possible with them. “I’ve done a really good job at not introducing the kids to people. And obviously they haven’t met the new boyfriend,” she recently said on her podcast. “Having said that, the boyfriend and I are talking about future thing.”

“And in my mind, I’m like, it makes me excited and it also makes me scared for — you just never know, right?” she continued. “And with kids, I don’t want them to be in a place where their ground is not as steady as possible. Like I want them to be so secure, solid foundation, and I’m in charge of that.”

“And then always my concern — I don’t care about me, my heart’s been broken a million times, I can deal with another broken heart — my kids, that’s a different story,” she concluded. “They’re older now, they understand more now.”