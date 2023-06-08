Jana Kramer, 39, Pregnant & Expecting 1st Child With Fiance Allan Russell

Jana Kramer is going to be a mom of three! The singer and her fiance Allan Russell shared the joyous news that they are expecting their first child together on June 8. “I didn’t think it would ever happen again, if I’m being honest,” Jana told PEOPLE. “I’ve been through a lot so this has just been a beautiful thing.”

Jana and Allan’s upcoming bundle of joy will join her two kids, Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, who she shares with ex Mike Caussin. The former spouses were married from 2015 until 2021 and continue to co-parent their kids together. Before Mike, Jana was married twice before, as well. Meanwhile, Allan has a teenage from a previous relationship, too. The soccer player splits his time between England, where his son lives, and Nashville, where Jana lives.

Jana said that the baby was planned after she and Allan started discussing potentially expanding their family. However, since she had miscarriages in the past, she wasn’t sure that she’d be able to get pregnant again. She found out she was pregnant while she and Allan were in Los Angeles for the iHeartRadio Music Award in March.

“I’ve been sick with this one, but not as sick as the last two,” Jana added. “In the beginning of this pregnancy, I was bleeding a lot. It was scary. I actually had a large hemorrhage, so they’ve had to monitor me, which has been kind of great because I’ve gotten to see the baby so much. Everything’s good now, thank goodness.”

Before they made headlines for expanding their family, Jana and Allan made headlines for getting engaged. They made the announcement by sharing gorgeous engagement photos on Instagram. Jana’s dazzling diamond ring could be seen as she held it up to the camera and flashed many smiles. She captioned the post with a single black heart.

Jana, who first announced that she was dating Russell in early 2023, also announced and opened up about the engagement on an episode of Whine Down. It was titled “Jana’s Engaged Part 1″ and gave more details about the special time in her life. “I’ve had a few things that I have not been talking about because, you know, just want to do it when I’m ready,” she said while talking about the big news.