Jana Kramer Says Her ‘Worst Blind Date’ Was With Brody Jenner: So ‘Embarrassing’

Some memories are better left with reruns. Jana Kramer reconnected with Heidi Montag on the Apr. 11 episode of Jana’s Whine Down podcast, and The Hills alumni spoke about the first time they met up. It was a double date with Brody Jenner and Heidi’s future husband, Spencer Pratt. “I was like, maybe, 24, I mean, a long, long time ago,” Jana, 39, told Heidi, 36. We were at some club on Sunset. It was you and Spencer, and someone set me and Brody up on a blind date. So, we’re at this dinner, and it was like the worst. You were so sweet, but it was the worst blind date ever with me and Brody. Like the absolute worst.” <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The worst thing about it was, probably one of my most embarrassing moments was that night. We were not vibing at all,” she explained (h/t E! News), “and he said something to me, and I was like, ‘That’s it, I’m leaving.’ But there were mirrors on the walls… So I go marching toward the exit sign. Well, little did I know, the exit sign walks me right into the reflection in the mirror, so I slam right into the mirror.” Jana added that she didn’t look back to see if anyone saw her. “But I’m pretty sure someone saw me walk into the mirror.”

Jana hasn’t been shy about sharing her past dating flops. In 2022, she revealed on an episode of Whine Down that she went on a date with Chris Evans over a decade ago, right as his star was rising. “It was a fun time… but I was getting a little sleepy. And so I was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go to bed’ or whatever,” she said. “And so I had asparagus for dinner that night, so I went to the bathroom, and he immediately went after me. And so that’s the last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again.”

She added that she did “the asparagus walk of shame out of his house” the next morning while insisting that they didn’t hook up that night. “[I] never heard from him again,” she said, though she did praise him for being “a great kisser.”

In March, Jana and her new boyfriend, Scottish soccer coach Allan Russell, made their relationship “red carpet official” at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. In January, Brody, 39, and his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, announced they were expecting their first child together.