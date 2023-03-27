Jana Kramer & Boyfriend Allan Russell Make Red Carpet Debut At iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jana Kramer, 39, and Allan Russell, 43, looked incredible during their red carpet debut as a couple at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday. The country singer and her new beau, who is a Scottish soccer coach, confidently posed while dressed to impress at the event, and looked thrilled to be together. Jana’s outfit included a sparkly dark blue and brown sleeveless dress with cut-outs at the sides and strappy heels, and Allan wore an all black look that included a blazer and pants.

Jana also had her long hair down and parted in the middle. She added a natural-looking makeup look that went perfectly with her fashion choice, and Allan topped his outfit off with black sneakers. The hunk also showed off some facial hair.

In addition to posing for photos at the iHeartRadio event, Jana, who is the mother of her two kids, Jolie, 6, and Jace, 4, took part in interviews, and talked about her romance with Allan. “I’m happy. I’m in a great relationship. He’s a wonderful man, and I’ve got amazing, healthy kids. I’m blessed. I feel very blessed,” she said told People. “I’m in a new chapter, and it feels really nice. For the first time I’m really embracing it, and I’m trying to sink in that I deserve this new chapter.”

The joyful talent also admitted that dating Allan for the past few months has made it easier to co-parent with the father of her children, Mike Caussin. “It’s interesting because it was right before I met my boyfriend Allan that I was like, ‘I’m OK no matter what.’ I wasn’t angry with my ex anymore,” she explained. “I got to a place where I did so much healing and work that I was like, ‘I know I’m never gonna be alone forever, and I’m OK. I’m happy,’ and then I met him.”

“People always say, ‘When you fix your stuff, and you do the work, and then you’re happy just being on your own, that’s when usually Prince Charming comes in.’ Mine just happened to be from Scotland,” she added.