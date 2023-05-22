Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Break A Sweat While Running Half Marathon 6 Months After Romance Goes Public

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes both took part in the Brooklyn Half Marathon on Saturday, May 20. The couple both looked tired, but proud after completing the race in new photos, which you can see here, via E! News. Amy, 50, and T.J., 45, both participated in the half marathon just days after their replacements were officially announced on Good Morning America four months after they were released from the show.

Both Amy and T.J. looked sweaty after completing the 13.1-mile race. Amy sported a pink New Balance tank top, and she accessorized with an Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods. T.J. rocked a black long-sleeve top, and he also appeared to have a pair of headphones in. Both smiled and showed peace signs as they took the photo after the race.

Running appears to be one of the pair’s favorite activities to take part in together. The couple both ran in the New York City Half-Marathon back in March. When they were still co-hosting GMA3 together, the pair also took part in the New York City Marathon, although it was before they dated.

The two former GMA anchors were first revealed to be dating after a series of photos of them holding hands and getting pretty close were released in November. When their relationship was made public, both were married to their respective spouses since 2010. Amy had been with her husband Andrew Shue, and T.J. had been with his wife Marilee Fiebig. Shortly after their relationship was revealed, a source close to the two of them said that they had each been separated from their spouses in a report from People. “They both broke up with their spouses in August, within weeks of each other. The relationship didn’t start until after that,” the insider siad.

While both Amy and T.J. kept mum on the scandal when they were on-air on GMA, the two of them were both pulled from the air in December shortly after the relationship was revealed. Both of them were formally released from ABC News in late January.