Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Kiss In NYC After Running Half Marathon Together: Photo

Spring has sprung and love is in the air for Amy Robach, 50, and T.J. Holmes, 45! The former GMA3: What You Need to Know stars were spotted packing on the PDA while shopping in the Soho neighborhood of New York City on Mar. 22. The two were not shy about their passionate romance, as they linked arms and kissed on the busy streets. For the outing, the blonde beauty rocked a nearly monochromatic black outfit, except for her denim jacket. Amy paired the ensemble with black leather boots, a zip-up jacket, oversized sunglasses, and a large brown purse.

T.J. looked like a classic heartthrob while he strutted the Big Apple with his leading lady. The 45-year-old TV personality wore a cozy black and white jacket, black jeans, and on-trend Balenciaga sneakers. He nearly twinned with Amy, as he too rocked a pair of sunglasses to protect his eyes from the sun. Both Amy and her man carried a black paper shopping bag, with T.J. carrying a white plastic bag filled with other items.

The duo’s outing in NYC comes nearly one week after they were spotted getting cozy together on a romantic stroll amid speculation that her divorce from Andrew Shue, 56, has been finalized, per The Daily Mail. That day, the mom-of-two rocked a warm sherpa coat, black joggers, and black sneakers, as she held onto T.J.’s arm. He looked dapper in a monochromatic blue sweatsuit, which he also paired with a denim jacket. The father-of-two also rocked a similar pair of black sunglasses, that he wore on Thursday.

Although Amy has not confirmed if her divorce from Andrew is officially finalized and settled, sources close to the star claimed to The Daily Mail last Friday, that they are finally through. “The estranged couple have privately worked out their agreement through mediation more than six months after their split,” they allegedly said. “It’s an awfully sad end to what was a great marriage,” a “former friend” also revealed to the outlet. “Andrew was so into her.”

In addition, Amy and her new love were spotted running the New York City Half Marathon on Mar. 19. Interestingly, the couple’s romance reportedly began when they ran the same race together in 2022, per Page Six. The former ABC co-hosts worked together for many years until the network removed them from the hit show in Jan., following their bombshell romance. Prior to them getting together, T.J. was married to Marilee Fiebig, who he filed for divorce from at the end of Dec. 2022. The former couple share one daughter, Sabine Holmes, 10. He also has two other kids from his first marriage, including Jaiden and Brianna. Amy her ex, Tim McIntosh welcomed two kids: Ava McIntosh, 20, Annie McIntosh, 17.