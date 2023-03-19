Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Run In NYC Half-Marathon Together: Photos

View gallery Image Credit: Michelle Farsi/New York Road Runners via Getty Images

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted running in the United Airlines New York City Half Marathon on Sunday, March 19. The former Good Morning America hosts ran the route together, months after their relationship was first revealed. With the Big Apple temperatures near freezing, Amy donned a white jacket, hat and gloves for the race, while T.J. ran alongside her in a black zip up, rocking a warm winter hat and pair of gloves as well.

It wouldn’t be too surprising to see both of the stars participate in the half-marathon. They both ran the full marathon in 2022, and they’d reportedly trained together sharing updates from their preparations and eventually the actual race on Instagram. Amy has shown that she’s an avid runner on multiple occasions, and when the former co-anchors completed the NYC marathon, she shared photos of herself and T.J. and some of the other pals that they ran with. “What a perfect race day!!!! Beautiful weather, beautiful friends, and personal records for all 5 of us,” she wrote in an Instagram caption.

The half-marathon comes just over a month after T.J. and Amy were released from ABC, after the revelations about their relationship became public. The pair were fired at the end of January. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the news division said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Amy and T.J. were released almost two months after they were suspended after their relationship was revealed, although they were still on the air for about a week after the photos of them out and about together were first released.

Since the relationship was revealed, T.J. has filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years Marilee Fiebig. The former GMA anchor filed documents in December 2022. Marilee’s attorney revealed that their prime concern was their nine-year-old daughter in a statement to DailyMail after the filing. “During the holiday season, and in light of challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” the lawyer said. “T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter.”

Amy and T.J. ran in the marathon a little over a month after they were let go from ABC. Before the marathon, Amy and T.J. seemed to be enjoying some time to themselves with a romantic getaway to Mexico. The two of them had plenty of fun in the sun, as they relaxed on the beach and even showed some PDA with one another, as they were spotted kissing on the beach on plenty of occasions.