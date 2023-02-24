T.J. Holmes Grabs Amy Robach’s Bikini-Clad Butt In Sexy New Puerto Vallarta Vacation Photos

Amy Robach looked sensational in a yellow bikini as she continued her vacation with T.J. Holmes! The former news anchor, 50, snugged up to T.J., 45, who grabbed her derrière as they went for a stroll in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Friday, Feb. 24 in images obtained by the Daily Mail. Amy stayed safe from the sun in a black baseball cap that read, “Fort Worth Nerd,” a curious choice for the University of Georgia alum who hails from Michigan.

The mom-of-two held onto a beer and finished her look with a beige colored pair of flip flops. T.J. also wore swimwear, going with a pair of black trunks and flip flops. He sported an Apple Watch with a gray wristband on his right arm as he carried a black pair of flip flips and a two beige colored beach bags. Both former GMA3: What You Need To Know hosts twinned in aviator sunglasses as they hit the beach. Notably, Amy was also wearing the David Yurman cable ring around a gold Tiffany & Co. chain necklace that T.J. was spotted shopping for ahead of her 50th birthday.

The duo touched down in Puerto Vallarta a week ago on Friday, Feb. 17 when they were first spotted stocking up on goods as they went for a walk in a market area. They happily stopped to talk and take photos with people who seemed to recognize them before seemingly heading back to their hotel.

In the days following, the pair — who began their relationship while still married to other people — haven’t been shy about packing on the PDA! Amy wore a black bikini as she was seen kissing T.J. poolside last weekend as the duo put their love on display for the world.

The trip comes just two weeks after both Amy and T.J. departed ABC News following an investigation into their relationship. After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the news division said to HollywoodLife in an emailed statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions,” the Disney-owned network added.