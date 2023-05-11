Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Finally Officially Replaced On ‘GMA’: Meet New Hosts

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes‘ replacements on Good Morning America have been revealed. Eva Pilgrim, 40, and DeMarco Morgan, 44, are the new anchors of GMA 3, joining chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton on the hour-long show that airs early afternoons. ABC News president Kim Godwin shared the news in a memo to staff on May 11, according to Variety. It was also announced that transportation correspondent Gio Benitez will move to GMA‘s weekend team.

Eva and DeMarco have been working at ABC News since 2015 and 2022, respectively. They’ve both been filling in on GMA 3 over the last few months, amidst the scandal involving Amy, 50, and T.J., 45, who were fired by ABC in January 2023 over their secret relationship.

GMA 3 hasn’t had permanent co-anchors since December 2022, which was when Amy and T.J. were first taken off the air. Their romance was revealed to the public, and their employer, in November 2022, when photos were published by Daily Mail of the pair getting cuddly together.

ABC announced Amy and T.J.’s permanent firing on January 27. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the news division said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Since the relationship was revealed, Amy and T.J. have reportedly initiated divorces from their respective spouses Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig. It’s been reported that Amy and T.J. were already broken up with their respective partners when they began their romantic relationship. “This was two consenting adults who were separated,” a told PEOPLE in Dec. 2022. “They both broke up with their spouses in August, within weeks of each other. The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

Amy and T.J. have not hid their relationship from the public since their firing. They’ve been seen out and about together numerous times, including when they took a romantic vacation to Mexico in February. The following month, they ran the New York City Half Marathon together on Mar. 19. Amy and T.J. most recently confirmed they’re still together when they went on a hand-holding walk in NYC in April.