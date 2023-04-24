Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Prove They’re Going Strong As They Hold Hands On NYC Stroll 5 Months After Romance News

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are going strong! The former GMA3: What You Need to Know stars were recently spotted holding hands on a walk in New York City. Amy, 50, wore a denim jacket, a white top, green pants, brown sandals, and a pair of sunglasses, as she carried a brown bag over her shoulder. T.J., 45, dressed in a long-sleeved white T-shirt, ripped blue jeans, white sneakers, and black sunglasses. The happy couple showed off their love by holding hands as they took a stroll around the Big Apple on a sunny day.

Amy and T.J. are no longer co-workers at ABC, after the network fired them both after the revelations about their relationship became public. Photos released by The Daily Mail in November showed the journalists in several affectionate snaps, touching off a scandal that led to an internal review. Amy and T.J. were both permanently released from the show in January.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the news division said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Since the relationship was revealed, Amy and T.J. have reportedly initiated divorces from their respective spouses Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig. It’s been reported that Amy and T.J. were already broken up with their respective partners when they began their romantic relationship. “This was two consenting adults who were separated,” a told PEOPLE in Dec. 2022. “They both broke up with their spouses in August, within weeks of each other. The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

Amy and T.J. have not hid their relationship from the public since their firing. They’ve been seen out and about together numerous times, including when they took a romantic vacation to Mexico in February. The following month, the pair ran the New York City Half Marathon together on Mar. 19. Interestingly, the couple’s romance reportedly began when they ran the same race together in 2022, according to Page Six.