NYC Marathon 2022 Celebrity Runners: See Who Is Running This Year

In addition to drawing the best runners in the world, the New York City Marathon also attracts some big names in pop culture. Celebrities from the sports, television, music, and movie world all strap on their shoes and do their best to stay hydrated while running the 402.195 km/26.2 miles through all five boroughs. Ahead of the Nov. 6 event, New York Road Runners — the organization that aims to “help and inspire people through running, serves runners of all ages and abilities through races, community runs, walks, training, virtual products, and other running-related programming” – announced the deepest celebrity field to date.

Arguably the biggest names running in 2022 are Ashton Kutcher, Ellie Kemper, and Lauren Ridloff. All three are also running for a good cause: Ashton’s running to raise money for Thorn, the nonprofit he started with his ex, Demi Moore, in 2012; Ellie is running for The Brotherhood Sister Sol; and Lauren is running to raise funds for PS 347, the American Sign Language and English lower school in New York. Other celebs are running for charity – and some for fitness – so check out the full list below.

The 2022 edition of the New York City Marathon sees the race return to its full glory. The race was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021, pandemic precautions limited the number of competitors to 33,000. In 2022, 50,000 racers are expected to start. How many complete the race remains to be seen. Will any of the following celebs cross the line? Tune in on Nov. 6 to find out.

Ellie Kemper

Ellie Kemper will run in 2022 for The Brotherhood Sister Sol, “a Black-led nonprofit educating young people, organizing for justice and equity, and training the field since 1995.” Ellie shared an update on her training on Oct. 24. “Some of us Marathoners are fueled by hope…..some by a dream….but me? My engine runs on COLD HARD CASH. Consider a donation to @brosis512 and help me fly (briskly walk?) across the boroughs on Nov 6th!!! Link in bio.”

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton trained with Peloton and instructor Becs Gentry to get ready for the race. He used Peloton’s Marathon Training Program to get ready because he had “never run a marathon before. I’m terrified.” He will run to raise funds and awareness of Thorn, his nonprofit that fights child sex traffic and child sex abuse.

Lauren Ridloff

“I can’t take a decent photo while running but this will do!” Lauren Ridloff of The Walking Dead wrote on Oct. 4. “This photo is important to me. This is my joy, my feel-good moment. I am running the NYC Marathon for charity. And I want to share that joy with you…make a donation (link in bio) to support this mighty little school @ps347asl in NYC and feel GOOD!! Love to all.”

Claire Holt

Claire Holt of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals is running in 2022. She will run to support Boston’s Children’s Hospital.

Matt James

There will be more than roses waiting for Matt James at the end of the New York City Marathon. The Bachelor star will run to support ABC Food Tours, a nonprofit organization “dedicated to connecting underserved communities with opportunities for advancement.

Nev Schulman

This isn’t part of Catfish: Nev Schulman will return to the NYC Marathon. After competing in 2021, the Catfish host returns to help raise money for NYRR Team For Kids.

Tiki Barber

Tiki Barber, a frequent marathon runner, returns to help raise money for NYRR Team For Kids.

Pia Wurtzbach

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is running in the 2022 marathon. “I faced a lot of setbacks the past few months…” she wrote on Oct. 9. “I was worried I couldn’t do the marathon anymore cos I got sick twice and previously got Covid. I missed training days and some of those essential long runs so I was really worried. My performance suffered. I couldn’t get the mileage in, and I was slower than before.”

“When you miss those long runs or you fail at reaching goals during training, you get so disappointed in yourself to the point of wanting to give up,” she added. “But but but…with the right guidance, support and A LOT of determination, I’M BACK.”

TJ Holmes

TJ Holmes, the cohost of GMA3: What You Need To Know, will run in the 2022 marathon. “13.1 … and still smiling,” he posted in May. “Guess I’m a runner now. ;-) And @nyrr, I guess I’ll see you in November for the #nycmarathon! (Maybe) #rbcbrooklynhalf.”

Amy Robach

Amy Robach, another cohost of GMA3, will compete in the marathon. This will be her third time running throughout the five boroughs. “Marathon number three with my best girl… can’t imagine crossing a finish line without you @nikespina… @nycmarathon here we come,” she captioned an Instagram post she published on Oct. 9.

Sierra Boggess

Broadway actress Sierra Boggess is running in the 2022 marathon to raise money for Cancer Support Community, a charity that provides personalized cancer support free of charge. She will run alongside her sister, Allegra Boggess. ”

Casey Neistat

Youtuber and filmmaker Casey Neistat will push himself to the limit this year. The content creator will run in the 2022 marathon.

Monica Puig

Former tennis player Monica Puig will leave the racket behind when she runs on Nov. 6, 2022. “There are moments I wanted to stop, moments I wanted to cry, and moments where I thought I couldn’t do this,” she wrote on Oct. 14, “but my mind has gotten so much stronger than my body these last few months, and that made me SO DAMN PROUD! I’m beyond ready to call myself a marathon runner in a few weeks and I have never loved myself or my body more than I do in this moment because every obstacle has lead me to here! Get ready, New York.”

Meghan Duggan

Meghan Duggan is already a winner, having secured a gold medal as part of the United States Women’s Hockey Team during the 2018 Olympics. Now, she will run in the New York City Marathon to benefit the Women’s Sports Foundation, an organization working to expand access and opportunities for women and girls in sports.

Ryan Briscoe

Ryan Briscoe is used to races – but behind the steering wheel. The professional race car driver will ditch his four tires for a pair of shoes when he runs in the 2022 marathon.