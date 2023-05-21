Chrishell Stause Says Wedding To G Flip Was ‘Untraditional’ Amid Reports It Wasn’t Legal

Chrishell Stause said she and her partner G Flip didn’t go the traditional route when getting hitched, which may explain why some things — like a marriage license — weren’t exactly on their check list. The Selling Sunset star, 41, revealed that the cute couple skipped out on a lot of the “planning” for their secret Las Vegas ceremony and played it by ear. “It was not what people would expect — we did everything untraditional,” Chrishell told Access Hollywood on Friday, May 19.

“The planning … and everything down to having the paper and all of these things that are really stressful and [involve] planning, I’ve done that before,” the ex of Justin Hartley continued. “None of that means anything unless your connection is what means something, so we honestly did everything the opposite.”

Even their engagement was impromptu, as Chrishell announced that G Flip, who is non-binary, had proposed last minute on the plane to Sin City! “It happened on takeoff on the way to Vegas,” she admitted.

The no-time-to-waste nuptials may just be the reason why reports surfaced that the beauty and her Australian partner never made it official with a marriage license. A few days after the couple took to Instagram to share a video of the Sin City ceremony, TMZ reported that Clark County, NV has no record of the marriage. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both Chrishell and G Flip.

Sources familiar with the situation also told the outlet that there is no legal license for the couple. They are planning on an “official wedding ceremony” sometime in the near future, however, per the insiders.

Chrishell also opened up about why the couple initially kept the Sin City celebration under wraps. “It was nice to kind of keep things private and to ourselves so that we could really enjoy it,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Then, once we felt ready to share, now, it’s exciting because we get to kind of live in it all over again. So it’s nice,” she added.

Chrishell and G Flip first announced the news of the wedding with a video montage of the couple’s romance. “Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Chrishell captioned the amazing post on her Instagram. The wedding landed on their one-year anniversary of dating as well.