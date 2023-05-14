Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Are Dating Following His Denial Of Abuse Allegations: Report

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are dating, according to People. The Harlem actress, 41, has reportedly struck up a romance with the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star, 33, who is currently facing domestic abuse charges, which he has denied. TMZ was the first to report the dating news, as a source claimed they saw the pair on a movie date in Los Angeles over the weekend of May 5. HollywoodLife has reached out to the actors’ reps for comment.

The romance comes as Jonathan is in the midst of complex legal situation after being arrested in March over allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute.. The Lovecraft Country alum faces criminal charges in New York, after he was charged with strangulation, assault and harassment according to the police report obtained by HollywoodLife.

His attorney released a statement in defense of the famous actor on Wednesday, April 19. “Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone,” attorney Priya Chaudhry told HollywoodLife. Furthermore, the legal team insisted that the actor will be “exonerated.” “We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

Chaudry has also provided investigators with surveillance footage and text messages from the alleged victim in an effort to clear Jonathan’s name. The star’s representative also released a statement insisting he was innocent at the time of his arrest. “He has done nothing wrong, we look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up,” the rep said.

Meanwhile, the new romance would be Meagan’s first since finalizing her divorce from Devon Franklin in 2022. The couple, who initially met while filming Jumping the Broom in 2011, were engaged in May 2012 and tied the knot in June 2012. “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” Meagan shared on her Instagram at the time.

The couple continued in their statement, “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”