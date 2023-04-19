Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Says He Has ‘Not Abused Anyone’ As More Alleged Victims Speak To D.A.

Jonathan Majors‘ attorney released a strong statement in defense of the famous actor on Wednesday, April 19, after his March arrest on alleged domestic violence charges. “Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone,” attorney Priya Chaudhry told PEOPLE in the statement. Furthermore, the legal team asserted confidence that the Lovecraft Country actor will be “exonerated.” “We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

The statement comes after Variety reported the same day that sources told the publication that “multiple alleged abuse victims” are cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office following Jonathan’s March 25 arrest over alleged domestic violence.

A rep for the Creed III actor previously denied the allegations personally after his New York City arrest. “He has done nothing wrong, we look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up,” they said at the time. A police report obtained by HollywoodLife indicated that he was charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment.

The 911 call came from an apartment in Chelsea, NY, touching off a preliminary investigation — which “determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” according to police. She told them at the time that she was “assaulted.” The male involved was subsequently “placed into custody without incident.”

The unidentified alleged victim had minor head and neck injuries, and she was taken to a local hospital after speaking to them, police explained.

Days later, on March 30, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star released text messages allegedly sent between himself and the woman in an attempt to prove his innocence in the matter. Chaudhry provided screenshots to TMZ on March 30th.

“Please let me know when you’re okay when you get this,” the screenshot read. “They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as a protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of the hospital.”

Another text was sent over three hours later, per TMZ‘s screenshots. “They called me again to check on me and I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed,” it read. “I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately. The judge is definitely going to be told this. She ensured this to me. I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about I just want you to know I’m doing all I can on my end. I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care. She promised all will be relayed.”

Related Link Related: Yung Miami: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Who Used To Date Diddy

Per the outlet, he was charged with aggravated harassment, misdemeanor assault, harassment, and attempted assault after she allegedly saw texts coming from another woman and attempted to see his phone.