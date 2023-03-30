Jonathan Majors’ Text Messages With Alleged Victim Released In Attempt To Prove His Innocence

Jonathan Majors‘ attorney released new evidence to prove the actor’s innocence after he was arrested on March 25 for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute. Priya Chaudhry gave TMZ a screenshot of text messages between Jonathan, 33, and the alleged victim, where the still-unidentified woman, who is allegedly 30 years old, basically said that Jonathan did nothing wrong. She reportedly texted the Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantamania star hours after he was arrested and charged with strangulation, assault and harassment.

The first text from the woman read, “Please let me know when you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as a protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of the hospital.”

The woman sent Jonathan another lengthy text over three hours after her first message, per TMZ‘s screenshot of the alleged messages. It read, “They called me again to check on me and I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed. I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately. The judge is definitely going to be told this. She ensured this to me. I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about I just want you to know I’m doing all I can on my end. I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care. She promised all will be relayed.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Jonathan’s attorney to obtain the screenshots of the messages.

Following Jonathan’s March 25 arrest in NYC, his representative released a statement insisting he was innocent. “He has done nothing wrong, we look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up,” the rep said. This came after police said in a report obtained by HL that they responded to a 911 call at an apartment in Chelsea where a preliminary investigation “determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30 year-old female,” according to the report. The woman told officers that she was “assaulted” and the man was “placed into custody without incident.” The woman sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was taken to a local hospital, police added.

Jonathan is having a major moment in Hollywood right now after starting out in the business only five years ago. He just appeared in the third Ant-Man movie as the villain Kang the Conqueror, a role he’s expect to reprise for future MCU movies. He also stars in Creed III opposite Michael B. Jordan.