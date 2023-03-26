Jonathan Majors Denies He’s Done ‘Anything Wrong’ After Being Arrested For Alleged Domestic Dispute

Jonathan Majors has denied any wrongdoing following his arrest on Saturday in New York City after being accused of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute. The Creed III actor, 33, was charged with strangulation, assault and harassment according to the police report obtained by HollywoodLife. A representative for the actor said in a statement, “He has done nothing wrong, we look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Police said they responded to a 911 call at an apartment in Chelsea on March 25 where a preliminary investigation “determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30 year-old female,” according to the report. The woman told officers that she was “assaulted” and the man was “placed into custody without incident.” The woman, who was not identified, sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was taken to a local hospital, police added.

Majors is one of the hottest actors working in Hollywood after starting out in the business only five years ago. He’s set himself up for a long run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the iconic comic book villain Kang the Conqueror, which he debuted in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and who is expected to lead the next phase for the superhero production company. Award buzz is already happening for his Sundance drama Magazine Dreams as well, in which he plays a bodybuilder, slated for next year.

Prior to being cast in Creed III, Majors appeared in the HBO hit Lovecraft Country and the Korean war drama Devotion. He also made a splash in 2020’s Da Bloods, a war film directed by Spike Lee that also starred Chadwick Boseman. His big break came, however, with the 2019 independent film The Last Black Man in San Francisco, which received critical acclaim and earned Majors an Independent Spirit Award nomination. Other previous credits include the films White Boy Rick and Out of the Blue, the anthology film Do Not Disturb and the TV movie Much Ado About Nothing.

Majors received his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in 2012 and his MFA degree from Yale School of Drama in 2016.