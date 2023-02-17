‘Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania’ Post-Credits Scenes Explained & How It Sets Up ‘Loki’ Season 2

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania featured two post-credits scenes that are all building blocks to the eventual epic battle in the MCU. Kang The Conqueror may have been defeated in the latest Ant-Man movie, but his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is far from over. In fact, it’s just beginning.

HollywoodLife is breaking down and explaining both post-credits scenes. One of the post-credits scenes is a direct tease for an upcoming season of one highly-anticipated Disney+ show. Get up to speed on Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scenes below:

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania Post-Credits Scene #1: All About Kang

The first post-credits scene revolves solely around Kang variants. Pharaoh Rama-Tut wants to double-confirm that the Exiled One — the Kang from Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania — is dead. “If it wasn’t true, I wouldn’t call you,” another Kang variant says. The Pharaoh Kang makes a jab to the other Kang that he didn’t get the chance to kill the Exiled One.

“None of us killed him. They did,” Kang variant Immortus says. “They’re beginning to touch the multiverse. And if we let them, they will take everything. The end. So let’s stop wasting time. We’re late.”

Immortus has called upon every single Kang variant to convene for an emergency meeting and there appears to be one prime Kang Leader who is not shown. The final moment of the first post-credits is nothing but an entire arena of Kangs. This is clearly building to the upcoming Avengers movies Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. The Avengers are inevitably going to have to face off against the Kangs.

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania Post-Credits Scene #2: Loki

The second post-credits scene leads right into Loki season 2, which is set to premiere this year. The scene begins with a Victor Timely science presentation in the past. “Time is everything. It shapes our lives, but perhaps we can shape it,” Victor says on stage.

Victor Timely looks exactly like Kang, or He Who Remains, as Loki knows him. “It’s him,” a worried Loki says to Mobius. Mobius isn’t convinced, but Loki is certain that Victor has “terrifying” things in store for him and everyone else.

At the end of Loki season 1, a version of Kang explained there were countless variants of himself throughout the multiverse. He revealed how the variants ultimately collided in a multiversal war that only came to an end because he harnessed the power of Alioth and created the TVA [Time Variance Authority]. After Sylvie killed He Who Remains, the multiversal timelines began to branch off faster than ever. Loki realized that they’d made a mistake and tried to warn Mobius, only to find out that he’d returned to a different timeline.